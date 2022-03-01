Music will fill the ears of onlookers this weekend in Etowah.
Friday, March 4 is set to be the John Studdard Memorial Gospel Concert at the Gem Theater, with the doors opening at 7 p.m. with featured bands Just Us, Alan Bibey and Grasstowne.
Saturday, March 5, will be the Cousin Jake Tullock Bluegrass Festival with doors opening at noon and featuring Just Us, Clearview, Valley Grass Express, Blue Ridge Grass and The Monroe Troubadours.
Etowah Arts Commission President Heather Vanskiver is “incredibly” excited to host this event.
“I have been waiting two years for this festival to happen,” Vanskiver expressed. “We had our 2020 festival and everything shut down from COVID ... We did a mural on our Gem Theater which has a lot of our bluegrass favorites on there and now we are finally back to something of a regular social routine and we are really anxious to get this bluegrass festival together and get it back on for everybody.”
She believes this event is significant to bring together everyone as a community.
“Jake is a local celebrity and there is just so much history there,” she stated. “Finally, this is a time where everyone can come out and get together, so we just want to get everyone out and enjoy this together as a town.”
While it was missed last year, the festival is a mainstay in the town.
“I think that it is pretty incredible that this festival has been going for 27 years. It is just amazing,” Vanskiver said. “I think the sponsorships, the community support, the annual patrons, they are all still in it and this is important to a lot of people and I think the fact that it has been around for 27 years proves how loved it is by the community.”
She hopes to see all of the seats filled for the event.
“This is a great collection of bluegrass players under one roof and it is for everybody,” she stated. “This is a multi-generational event where people can bring the next generation of their family that they want to share this musical heritage with and I want to see more of people wanting to pass that on.”
There are still tickets available by visiting www.EtowahArts.org or by calling 423-263-7608.
The current cost of the tickets are: Both days $25, Friday only $12, Saturday only $18. Children 12 and under prices are Friday $5 and Saturday $10.
Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the day of the events by going to the arts commission during their business hours.
“We are limited to the number of seats we have,” Vanskiver said. “Everybody is invited to come join us and have a great time.”
