As the City of Niota pushed for a new national holiday, its Veterans Day event on Friday featured a pair of proclamations and speakers talking in honor of Alex Scott Lawson.
The event featured several key speakers, including Susan “Doc” Ratliff, who is the founder of Alex Scott Lawson Day.
Ratliff is also a veteran who served in the United States Navy during Desert Storm.
“We can talk about veteran suicide all day long, every day. We can educate the whole world about the warning signs, teach them how to deal with somebody who is suicidal, teach people to listen and then what,” Ratliff questioned. “We are improving awareness and that is truly important, but are we actually stopping a veteran from taking their life? I believe that we must do more. More than recognize the veterans at risk. We must work to understand the veteran, their perspective and who they are at the core in order to be able to truly save them.”
She expressed that veterans aren’t standard people and for people to be able to save them they need to know them in ways that aren’t standard.
“They have to understand the very heart of what the veteran is feeling and that the veteran often can’t explain what they are feeling themselves,” she expressed. “The military is not just a career choice. Someone who served in the military felt what it was like to be a hero ... They have done what people said couldn’t be done, went where others said they couldn’t go. They live every day with a purpose. A huge purpose, some bigger than themselves. They sacrificed everything for something they believed in and for those who can’t do that anymore they feel like they have lost their purpose in life. Veterans are killing themselves because they feel that their lives are already over.”
She questioned the audience as to how they could make a veteran feel alive again.
“There are ways to bring back purpose, there are ways to allow them to continue protecting and providing order to the world around them,” Ratliff noted. “We could allow them to utilize their skill sets that they honed there for the here and now. Veterans are an invaluable resource unlike any out there and many are being overlooked by the current state of mind ... What veterans need is to know they are still needed and that they have a purpose.”
After Ratliff concluded her speech, two proclamations were read aloud by Niota City Recorder Jeannie Anderson and State Rep. Mark Cochran before the keynote speaker took the stage.
Michelle Ladd is the founder and CEO of National Veterans Resources, which is an outreach program designed to provide suicide prevention services and mental health resources.
“Because of (Lawson’s mother) Mannetta (Tucker) and her grief I wanted to do something to help the mothers. I’m not a mom of suicide and I wanted to offer peer support, so I started this group,” Ladd said. “Randy (her husband) and I have been traveling the country and we met with families of veteran suicide ... these stories from these moms are what drive me to help veterans’ lives and we also help first responders.”
She noted her group is a non-profit that raises money to help the families.
“It is an honor to be here and I want to thank every veteran here for their service and sacrifices,” she expressed. “I want you all to know that you are not alone, we love you and we want to you to stay and live with us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.