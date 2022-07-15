A convicted felon was taken into custody Monday after allegedly firing a shot at a woman during a dispute.
On Monday, McMinn County Sheriff’s Deputy Zac Hawkins responded to a residence on County Road 322 in reference to shots being fired. The caller reportedly stated that a dispute between a man — identified as Greg Bivens, 57, of Sweetwater — and his girlfriend took place and led to Bivens firing a shot at the woman.
When Hawkins checked the house that it reportedly took place at, he found an open door and yelled in identifying himself “multiple times.” At this point, Hawkins was joined by Niota Police Officer Shaun Ormandy and the deputy again yelled inside and this time received a response.
Bivens emerged from inside the residence with his hands up and was told why the officers were there. He reportedly said he and his girlfriend did have a “verbal altercation,” but she left with no shots being fired.
After that, Hawkins spoke with the caller who said he was smoking a cigarette outside when he allegedly heard Bivens yelling at his girlfriend and “beating on her driver side window with a firearm.”
The caller said the woman then began backing out of the driveway and Bivens allegedly fired one shot at her. There was reportedly a house in the direction Bivens fired. The woman then arrived and confirmed the story that she had argued with Bivens and he fired a shot at her.
Hawkins then asked Bivens about any firearms in the residence and the suspect told him about a .22 caliber handgun that he said the woman owned and noted that he was a convicted felon so he couldn’t own any guns.
Hawkins checked the cabinet that Bivens said held the gun and he found two of them — a .38 caliber revolver and a .22 caliber revolver. The .38, the deputy reported, was a six-shot gun and had one spent shell casing. The woman then claimed that neither gun was hers and she had been unaware of them.
After confirming that Bivens was a convicted felon, Hawkins reported that he also learned that the .22 caliber revolver had been reported as stolen out of Union County, Ga. on Jan. 17, 1981.
Bivens was then arrested and charged with aggravated assault by domestic violence, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, reckless endangerment and theft by possession. He was booked into the McMinn County Justice Center.
