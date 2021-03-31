The Daily Post-Athenian’s Golden Egg has been found.
Lisa Wilcox discovered the egg at the McMinn Senior Activity Center Monday afternoon.
She said the egg was nestled under a bench and a bit of sparkle from the sun gave it away to her.
“When the clue was ‘across the road in a field from a ballfield,’ I was thinking there used to be a field across from the senior citizens center,” Wilcox said.
She kept that idea on the back burner at first, but then doubled back when her first guess failed.
“First I went to Knox Park and didn’t find it, so I went there,” she said. “As soon as I got out of the car, the first place I went, I found it.”
She said she was drawn to one spot in particular as soon as she got to the center.
“I saw a bunch of flowers around a tree and there was a bench,” she said. “I bent down and I was looking and I saw something shiny. I went over to the other side and there it laid.”
Wilcox said she is a regular hunter for the golden egg, so it felt good to find success at it.
“I’ve looked every year for it and I’ve come close several times,” she said. “I found it today. It tickled me to death. It feels good.”
Wilcox was hunting with her husband, Tony, who remained in the car as she took a look at the senior center.
“He was sitting in the car and he didn’t even see me walk there with it because he was fiddling in the car with something,” she said. “When I opened the door, I showed it to him and his eyes got real big.”
With the cash prize that comes with the recovery of the egg, Wilcox noted “I think I’m going to pay some bills.”
She said this won’t be her final time hunting the egg, either.
“Oh yes, definitely,” she said in reference to if she plans to look in future years.
