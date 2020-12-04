Tennessee’s top education official was able to experience firsthand what the learning experience is like in Meigs and McMinn counties during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn joined state and local officials on a tour of several area schools on Thursday.
Schwinn visited Meigs South Elementary School, McMinn County High School and Niota Elementary School. Her first stop was Meigs South — a school that recently suffered the loss of a seven-year-old student and bus driver in a traffic accident.
“As a mom, that’s incredibly difficult, but as a school community, I know they feel the same way that parents do, which is just the loss of any staff member, team member, child is incredibly difficult,” said Schwinn. “I appreciated how much love and care they had when they talked about that and just how much the community has come together in that school. And it was beautiful to be in the school. Kids wanted to be there. You could tell they were loved and cared for, and they were learning. I think the adults reflected that same love and it was wonderful to see.”
Following her final stop at Niota Elementary, Schwinn also shared her views on several issues facing schools due to COVID-19. Schwinn has been pleased with the response of school systems across the state.
“I think it’s been phenomenal,” she said. “When you think about the percent of kids that are in school — the vast majority are in school — they’ve been able to largely stay open and deal wth a number of challenges. You saw that in the school here (Niota). Teams coming together. We heard a lot about teachers supporting one another, administration that’s supportive, and that allows children to learn and feel loved and welcomed and get that consistency that they so need. These (schools she toured on Thursday) were great examples of just exceptional, national-leading work.”
Some local school officials has expressed concern about diminishing student populations and the potential for a loss of state revenue as a result.
“From the (education) department’s perspective, we are committed to working closely with the legislature to see if we can get a ‘hold harmless’ bill passed,” said Schwinn. “I think it’s really important that we allow schools to function and they need certain levels of support to be able to do that. So, we’d love to be able to see something where we could have a ‘hold harmless’ for all of our districts for next year.”
The colder weather means more Tennesseans will be indoors over the next few months and the holiday season could lead to more indoor family gatherings. These factors may cause new challenges for school systems in dealing with the pandemic.
“We do expect the numbers to go up in January,” said Schwinn. “I think having procedures like we see in schools allows schools to stay open. We really need adults to do the same thing in schools they do out of school because then it allows our teachers to stay in buildings, etc. We are hunkering down for probably a tough January and then we expect the rest of the year to get better and better, especially as the vaccine comes, if people choose to do that and certainly with the precautions folks are taking.”
An alternative to in-person learning has been virtual school. Many local parents have opted for online learning for their children until the pandemic conditions are improved or resolved. Schwinn feels online learning has been a challenge.
“I think it’s hit and miss,” she said. “I think that certainly, when parents make that choice, we’re going to be supportive of that parent choice, but what you see here are engaged students and excited, engaged teachers and there’s nothing that replaces that learning in the classroom. I’ve just been very grateful for how many districts have not just been willing to be open, but excited and really motivated to stay open. That is what’s best for kids. We’re seeing that across the country. And frankly, Tennessee was the first state in the country to lead with districts being open and we have stayed open, and I think we will see the benefits of that for our kids as they grow and graduate from high school in the years to come. It will pay off. I’m very, very proud.”
Schwinn has been impressed with the adaptability of school employees throughout their responses to the pandemic.
“Teachers, educators, bus drivers, nutrition workers — everybody’s been flexible, creative, innovative, and they have worked together for the good of students. I think that’s what really matters and shows in every school that I’ve been in today.”
