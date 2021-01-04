Rachel Julia Fomin was the first baby born in McMinn County for the new year.
Vitaliy and Anastasia Fomin, Rachel Fomin’s parents, gave birth to their new daughter at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens at 3:38 a.m. on Jan. 1.
The baby was born weighing 9 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20-1/4 inches.
According to the father, Vitaliy Fomin, Rachel is their third child, all of them daughters.
Emily Fomin is their eldest, at three years old, Joyce Fomin is the middle child at almost two years old and now Rachel is their newest addition.
“It’s great having her (Rachel) be the first born in the county,” he expressed. “She was born after 3 a.m., so I thought somebody would have taken the place (of first born child in the county) already.”
The parents were expecting her to be born on Dec. 27, however she was born late.
“Our first child was born at 37 weeks and our second one was 38 weeks, so we expected her a lot earlier,” he said. “I guess she didn’t like 2020 and wanted to wait for a new beginning.”
The family was aware that Rachel was a girl prior to her birth and she was delivered as a natural birth.
Though Vatiliy and his wife are residents of McMinn County, both have moved here within the past few years. He moved to the county from Florida in 2004 and his wife moved here around four years ago.
“We moved out of Florida because it was getting overcrowded,” he noted. “We had some family that lived here so we decided to move to Tennessee.”
Anastasia said she was happy with the service provided by Starr Regional.
“We are so excited to meet the newest member of our family,” she said. “We are so grateful to the physicians, nurses and staff at Starr Regional for taking such good care of us and making this experience special for our family.”
Though the baby was later than expected, she was born healthy.
“I just want to thank God for a healthy baby,” Vitaliy expressed.
In celebration of being the first baby born in 2021 at Starr Regional, the family was presented with a “Cuddle Quilt” from the Heritage Quilt Guild, made by guild member Jacquie Frimpter of Riceville, and a basket of gifts from Starr Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.