MURFREESBORO — The Tennessee State Veterans Homes Board (TSVHB) recently announced the appointment of Courtney Bledsoe Washington as administrator of the new Tennessee State Veterans Home in Cleveland.
In this role, Washington will lead the opening of the new Cleveland facility and oversee its daily operations. She will direct the hiring and training of employees as well as oversee the activities of the medical, nursing, technical, housekeeping, maintenance, social service, activity, and volunteer staff.
“I am excited to help open the new State Veterans Home in Southeast Tennessee,” said Washington. “There is a great need for a safe, warm and inviting health care facility in this area for our veterans who so bravely served our country. We will focus on providing the best quality of life for veterans and their families during this phase of their lives. Our goal is to keep residents as active and involved in the community as possible. I look forward to working with community leaders to provide opportunities for residents to be engaged outside of the facility.”
Washington has more than 12 years of experience in senior adult healthcare and long-term care administration. Most recently, she served as Area Vice President of Operations for Hospice of Chattanooga.
“We are excited to welcome Courtney to our TSVH family. As the administrator of our newest facility, we look forward to the wonderful experience she brings and her passion for caring,” said Ed Harries, Executive Director of the Tennessee State Veterans Homes. “Her fresh energy and knowledge are a perfect addition to our top-notch team.”
Originally from Englewood, Washington is a graduate of Central High School of McMinn County and Emory & Henry College in Emory, Va. She began her career in long-term care at Life Care Centers of America in Athens as an Admissions and Marketing Director.
In 2013, she entered an administrator-in-training program in Charleston, S.C., to become a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator. Washington then served as the Executive Director of Life Care Centers in Hilton Head, S.C., and Ooltewah.
Washington became a licensed nursing home administrator preceptor and served on the executive committee of the Chattanooga Chapter of the Tennessee Health Care Association. She is a member of the Southern Adventist University Advisory Board for the Health Services and Senior Living Administration program.
In 2020, she began working as a Program Director and then Area Vice-President of Operations for Hospice of Chattanooga. In this role, Washington oversaw five hospice offices serving more than 500 patients in Southeastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina.
Washington is married to Calron Washington, an educator and football coach with Cleveland City Schools. The Washingtons reside in Cleveland.
