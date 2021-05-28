Members of the Athens Utilities Board (AUB) have approved a plan to open AUB’s lobby to the public beginning Monday, June 14.
The board made the provision that, if the pandemic begins to worsen, the management team can close the lobby again.
“While we certainly appreciate that, we don’t expect it to happen,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough. “We’ll use the next two weeks to ready everything for the public and ensure that work flow that had to change dramatically while the lobby was closed is redirected to normal.”
Currently, McMinn County pandemic data reflect the national downturn in the number of cases and lower positivity rates overall.
“The average daily positivity for McMinn County over the last 14 days has dropped below 10%, with three of the last six days below 5%, which is the guideline level considered to be ‘under control’ by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” said AUB General Manager Eric Newberry. “We are all thrilled to see these data improving and are hopeful for a return to normalcy in the very near future for the world, our nation, community and our customers. We certainly appreciate the patience and understanding our customers have shown during these unprecedented times.”
While the building will be re-opened, Newberry reminded customers that COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
“We ask our customers to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks if they are not vaccinated in order to help protect our workforce and keep the doors of our lobby open to the public for all customers,” Newberry said.
When the COVID pandemic took hold in East Tennessee, AUB remained open and has stayed open every day, doing all of the business they normally do.
But, AUB closed its lobby to foot traffic, handling all traffic through the drive-through window at the utility.
“It took time to adjust, no doubt. By and large, the people of our community have been very understanding of what we needed to do to ensure the best chance of keeping our front-line workers on the job,” said Scarbrough. “I believe they understand the importance of keeping business going at the utility while protecting our workers the best we can, so that we can stay open.”
Scarbrough said that many customers have taken advantage of doing everything online, such as checking their account and paying their bill.
“We have many customers who say the changes during the pandemic have had no effect on them, because they conduct all of their business online anyway. Many more are now doing that and we encourage it. Pandemic or no pandemic, it just makes things easier,” Scarbrough said.
“When we open the lobby, we hope that everyone is reasonable in giving others space. We ask that everyone respect everyone else, their community neighbors. That’s really where we are coming from.”
Scarbrough thanked customers for their cooperation as COVID-19 caused changes for AUB.
“We want to thank everyone, every member of the public, for working with us throughout this pandemic,” he said. “The cooperation helped us to stay open every single day and to continue to serve them.”
