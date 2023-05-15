The Optimist Club of Athens held its annual Teacher Appreciation Banquet Thursday night, with teachers from across McMinn County being honored for their work. Included in the awards was Etowah City School Director Dr. Mike Frazier receiving the Achievement in Education Award. This award has been given annually to someone who has made significant contributions to education in McMinn County. Frazier has been an educator in McMinn County for 47 years, serving a teacher, assistant principal, principal, supervisor and director. Shown here is Frazier (right) accepting the award from retired educator and Optimist Club member Luke Sewell.
The Optimist Club of Athens held its annual Teacher Appreciation Banquet Thursday night, with teachers from across McMinn County being honored for their work. Included in the awards was Etowah City School Director Dr. Mike Frazier receiving the Achievement in Education Award. This award has been given annually to someone who has made significant contributions to education in McMinn County. Frazier has been an educator in McMinn County for 47 years, serving a teacher, assistant principal, principal, supervisor and director. Shown here is Frazier (right) accepting the award from retired educator and Optimist Club member Luke Sewell.
Special to The DPA
Shown here is Tennessee Wesleyan University President Dr. Tyler Forrest speaking during Thursday’s Optimist Club of Athens Teacher Appreciation Banquet Thursday. Forrest was the keynote speaker.
The work of local educators was celebrated late last week during the Optimist Club of Athens’ annual Teacher Appreciation Banquet.
The event was held on Thursday and educators from all McMinn County Schools, Athens City Schools, Fairview Christian Academy, Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Athens, Etowah City School and Tennessee Wesleyan University were honored for their accomplishments over the course of the school year.
TWU President Dr. Tyler Forrest was the keynote speaker during the event.
The educators who were named teachers of the year by the Optimist Club are:
Athens City Schools
• Athens City Middle School: Becky Bryant
• City Park: Angela Brown
• Ingleside: Chrissi McConkey
• North City: Rachael Coxey
• Westside: Christy Medrano
Etowah City School
• Brandi Zabo and Leanne Shell
McMinn County Schools
• Calhoun: Sarah Freeman and Summer Keylon
• E.K. Baker: Melissa Hooper and Tabitha Rue
• Englewood: Kaylan Barber and Brittany Davidson
• Mountain View: Laura Jenkins and Lacey Ann Murphy-Stewart
• Niota: Heather Malick and October Stinnett
• Riceville: Haley Cook and Niala Martin
• Rogers Creek: Kami Espinoza and Jade Mason
• McMinn Central: Christal Eddington and Katelyn Whitener
• McMinn County: Ariana Rucker and Tristen Rowland
• Career and Technical Education Center: Elizabeth Talkington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.