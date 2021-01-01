ATHENS
The Municipal-Regional Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Jan. 4, at noon in the Conference Room of the Athens Municipal Building.
The Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 3:30 p.m. in the Conference Room of Athens Athens Municipal Building.
CALHOUN
The City Commission will meet on Monday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.