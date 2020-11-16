Five Korean War veterans were awarded medals for their service last Monday in the Blue Room at the McMinn County Courthouse.
The veterans received the Korean Ambassador for Peace medal, which is an expression of appreciation from the South Korean government to U.S. men and women who served during the Korean conflict, according to McMinn County Veteran Service Officer Susan Peglow.
To be eligible to receive the medal, the veteran must have served in the country during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953.
“It is also available to veterans who operated in U.N. peace keeping operations until the end of 1955,” Peglow said. “Veterans have to have a copy of their DD214 and I can submit it for them … It usually takes about 15 to 20 days for us to get it to them because we have to fill out the application, we attach the DD214 and it goes to the South Korean Embassy and then they will generate the medal and send it back, along with everything else, to either the veteran or to me where I will do an award ceremony.”
Peglow noted that medals can still be requested by the family even if the veteran has already passed away.
“The family will still need the veteran’s DD 214,” she stated. “I can submit the paperwork, but I can’t get a copy of that document so you will need to bring that with you to my office.”
During the ceremony, State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) read the awards to the veterans while Peglow presented the medals.
She believes it is really important for these veterans to receive recognition for their service in the Korean War.
“It is frequently called the Forgotten War and this medal is letting these people know that they are not forgotten,” Peglow expressed. “They made a big difference in the lives of South Koreans. If you look at North Korea and you look at South Korea, the people in South Korea are free because of the men and women who served during that war.”
She gave an example of pictures taken of both North and South Korea at night where all the lights around North Korea were off but all the lights around South Korea were on.
“Don’t forget to honor our veterans because every single one of them has made a difference in someone’s life,” she said. “Looking at the photos showed that, North Korea was totally dark while South Korea was lit up like we are, so that just shows that they have progressed whereas North Korea has not.”
She stated that Korean War veterans do not get the recognition they deserve for their service on multiple levels.
“The don’t get the help they deserve, they don’t get the benefits they deserve and that is not right,” Peglow expressed. “I am very protective of my veterans and these are my veterans.”
Korean War veterans have an annual holiday in July for people to celebrate and honor their service to the war.
“Normally in July we have Korean Veterans Day for anybody who served during the Korean conflict, however we had to cancel that this year due to COVID-19 because these people are in a higher risk category,” she said. “Someone from Vet-to-Vet contacted me and said there was a new medal out … I decided to get as many Korean veterans that I could find and do the ceremony at one time.”
Peglow is actively looking for any other veterans who served in the Korean War to help them apply for and receive the medal.
“Anybody who is a Korean War veteran between those dates needs to contact my office so I can submit the request for the award,” said Peglow.
Those wishing to submit material to receive the award or has further questions concerning the award can call the McMinn County Veterans Services Office at 423-744- 1605.
