A regional art show being hosted in Etowah is open to students in the local area who would like to see their art on display.
The Etowah Arts Commission, in partnership with the East Tennessee Arts Center, is set to host the inaugural Regional Student Art Show at the Nancy Cantrell Dender Gallery in Etowah later this year.
The art show is planned to take place starting April 6 and will go until April 30 with entries being due on April 1 and 2.
The show will have a reception and distribute awards on April 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will have open shows Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All middle school students from McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Bradley, Loudon, Polk and Roane counties are eligible to take part. Only one piece of art is allowed per student.
“I am very excited about it,” said Etowah Arts Commission Director Heather Vanskiver. “This is going to be a great opportunity to have people from all over the area come in.”
Vanskiver believes this will present students with the opportunity to start networking.
“This is a good way to get people out and about and mingle together,” she noted. “This is also an opportunity for families with kids around the same age to get together, interact, be encouraging and have the ability to be supportive of this.”
She believes it is “very important” for children and families to participate in these types of events.
“Typically we won’t have a fee or competitiveness, but for this particular show we do,” Vanskiver said. “I think that is going to appeal to a lot of kids who are interested in putting their art against someone else’s as an up and coming artist.”
According to Vanskiver, families have already contacted her to start to obtain registration forms.
“At this point a lot of kids are working on their pieces and getting them ready to bring in,” she noted.
The Etowah Arts Commission recently concluded an art exhibit focused high school student produced works.
“The last one we did was just the McMinn Central High School students,” she recalled. “They all have the same teacher and they are on the same team, whereas with this one we have a younger crowd and spread to a much larger audience.”
The student artists in this event aren’t limited to a specific theme or “medium” for their projects.
“They can bring in just about anything. If it can be hung up on a wall we are putting it into this exhibit,” she expressed. “They aren’t limited to what they are doing in a classroom.”
This event will be a collaboration between the Etowah Arts Commission and the East Tennessee Arts Center.
“Allan Sibley, who is working with the East Tennessee Arts Center, wanted to do this show and we are fairly centrally located here at the gallery in Etowah and he knew we had a great space here and he is looking to partner with local artists in the area, so he asked if we would be willing to host the event here,” she said. “We would like to come up with more annual events that will repeat, so depending on how the public participates in this, this might become one of the repeating shows.”
She hopes this event teaches the students to “put their artwork out there” and bravely pursue being an artist.
“It is OK to be nervous and to put your artwork out there is a big step, but I’m really hoping they could seize this opportunity to do that,” she expressed. “Once they get started doing this and they see their artwork on the wall, it is going to give them confidence and that is going to grow into their next project, then into the next show they want to enter and hopefully this will get them to the direction they want to go as an artist. I would love for kids to join in this event, fill the walls and for them to have a lot of fun because ultimately that is what is going to get them out here and it is a great experience for them.”
