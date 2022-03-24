As the consolidated Athens City Schools building nears completion, attention is beginning to turn to what to do with the schools that will be left empty.
The expectation continues to be that the new ACS consolidated building that will house Athens Primary School (Pre-K through 2nd grade) and Athens Intermediate School (3rd grade through 5th grade) will be ready for us by fall of 2023.
Once it is completed, City Park Elementary School will be torn down, but that leaves questions as to what should be done with Ingleside Elementary, North City Elementary and Westside Elementary schools. Nothing on that has been determined yet and discussions are in the very preliminary stages, but the Athens City Council Advisory Committee presented some suggestions to council members recently about potential uses in the future for each.
During the council’s March study session, Committee Chair Patti Greek presented the thoughts to the council members. No discussion was held by the council members during the study session.
One of the potential uses suggested by the committee was turning Westside into a Boys and Girls Club unit. Greek said the club is something she’s heard as a need from the community for some time.
“We need a Boys and Girls Club — I’ve heard that, and I’m sure you have too, time and time again,” she said. “We need some place for the youth, some place for them to go.”
This isn’t the first time the possibility of a Boys and Girls Club starting up in McMinn County has been brought up, as it was a topic presented to the McMinn County Commission in February.
At that time, representatives from the Boys and Girls Club of the Ocoee Region told commissioners that a survey they conducted in McMinn County indicated that “affordable after-school and summer care” for children is a priority for parents here and that the Boys and Girls Club that opened in Meigs County has been received well.
Community member Paul Willson also spoke at that time about his positive experiences working with the Monroe County branch of the Boys and Girls Club.
No discussion of the matter was held by the county commissioners at the time and none was held by the city council members this month either.
The potential uses listed by the council’s advisory committee include:
• North City: child care center; multi-family ground lease; offices for all non-profits; housing; teen community center — STEAM programming; annex for city hall; county lease-needs space; boy/girl need space; partner with Habitat for Humanity for homes and recreation areas
• Westside: Boys and Girls Club; daycare facility; overflow for Athens City Schools growth; teaching facility for Tennessee Wesleyan University and Cleveland State Community College; magnet school
• Ingleside: community center; non-profit center; TWU teaching center; maintain the school; multi-cultural center; daycare facility; resource center; homeless/halfway house and training complex
More discussions are expected to be held among council members in the future about what to do with the three schools that will be vacated.
