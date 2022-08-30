The Athens Municipal Building, Public Works, Recycle Center, and Animal Shelter will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day.
These facilities will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for regular business hours.
The residential garbage route for Monday, Sept. 5, is the only route that will be affected by this holiday closing. Monday’s route will be picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 6. All other residential garbage routes will be on regular schedule. Have garbage totes to the road by 7 a.m. Commercial/industrial garbage routes will be picked up on a limited basis.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 11 and County Road 50 in McMinn County.
This schedule checkpoint is contingent upon manpower and weather conditions.
Due to anticipated inclement weather on Aug. 9, the Athens City Council’s Council Night Out Series was postponed and has officially been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 6 to 7 p.m. at J.L. Cook Memorial Park.
City residents will have the opportunity to meet, greet, and share their thoughts and ideas with Council members.
For questions regarding the Council Night Out event, contact the Office of the City Manager at 423-744-2700, opt. 9.
The Swift Museum Foundation is sponsoring a raffle, with the winner to be announced on Oct. 1.
There are 2,500 tickets available for $50 each. These donations make participants eligible for the grand prize of a $30,000 engine credit or $20,000 in cash. Prizes will also be awarded for second through fifth place.
Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 423-745-9547.
Employees and board members of the Swift Museum Foundation, Inc., their spouse and legal dependents are prohibited from purchasing tickets and are not eligible to win any prize. This includes individuals for whom an employee or board member is the current legal guardian or individuals who they are not legally related to but who reside within an employee or board member household (step relationships are also included).
Official rules are available online at rafflecreator.com/pages/25154/2022-swift-museum-foundation-fundraiser-raffle
Proceeds from this raffle will support the Swift Museum Foundation — a non-profit museum that provides support for the remaining Swift aircraft that were built in the 1940s. It also provides education about these airplanes and their history. A museum facility located at the McMinn County Airport is open to the public at no charge. Donations are welcomed, but not required.
Also, the museum’s annual Convention/Fly-In will be held Sept. 28 through Oct. 1. The public is welcomed to visit during that time to see the airplanes and visit with the pilots.
The McMinn County High School Band Boosters will be selling chargrilled hamburgers at all home football games this season.
The goal of this fundraiser is to remove band/color guard fees for all students who would like to participate in the program.
The Kiwanis Club of Athens paid for the grill to facilitate this fundraiser.
The Good Faith Clinic will be open on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens, on Aug. 30. Refills at 3 p.m. and doctor visits at 3:30 p.m.
The Good Faith Clinic is primary health care for residents of McMinn and Meigs counties, ages 18-64, who do not have any form of medical insurance, including TennCare.
McMinn County High School Class of 1992 is preparing to hold its 30-year reunion.
On Friday, Sept. 2, class members will reminisce on Friday nights under the lights at the McMinn County football field while watching the Cherokees take on Rhea County.
Game tickets may be purchased through the office prior to the game or at the gate. There will be a section designated for class members to sit together.
On Saturday, Sept, 3, from 6 to 10 p.m., a causal get-together will be held at Mouse Creek Golf Course, located at 1118 Congress Parkway N. in Athens. The event fee is $10 per person and may be paid at the door.
Dinner will feature the Big Daddy’s Barbecue Food Truck on site. This will be in addition to the $10 event fee. A cash bar will be available.
Class members are encouraged to pass this information along to those in the 1992 graduating class who are not on social media.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a monthly food truck event that will be hosted at Market Park on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The public is welcome to enjoy a meal from a food truck and check out the fresh produce and goods at the Athens Farmers Market. Food trucks must be health department inspected and pre-registered. All interested food trucks should return a completed application to the Parks and Recreation Department, and event is limited to the first six food trucks.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building.
The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.
The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.
