The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released further information about the school bus wreck in Meigs County Tuesday.
According to the THP, the utility truck was traveling north on State Highway 58 and the school bus was traveling southbound on Highway 58.
Just before the wreck, the THP reported, the utility truck ran off the side of the road, over-corrected to get back on the road and then the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.
The truck then entered the bus’ lane where they made contact and came to
final rest.
According to the THP, there were 24 total juvenile passengers on the bus and 15 of them were injured. One student, a seven-year-old female, was killed along with the driver of the bus.
There are no charges stemming from the incident yet, however THP officials noted that “this remains an ongoing investigation.”
On Wednesday, Meigs County Schools released an update, stating that the two people killed were the bus driver and a seven-year-old female student.
”It is our understanding that students who were treated at Erlanger are in stable condition,” the release stated. “We had several students treated and released at hospitals in Chattanooga, Cleveland, Athens and Rhea County.”
Meigs officials also thanked those who assisted after the wreck.
“The Meigs County School system wishes to thank the first responders and emergency personnel for their actions and support related to the bus crash on the evening of October 27th,” the release continued. “We also thank all for well wishes, thoughts and prayers.”
The Town of Decatur has also announced a blood drive there this weekend.
The drive is set to be held on Friday and Saturday at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Call 423-756-0966 to schedule an appointment or go online to bloodassurance.org to schedule a time.
The United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties is also working to raise funds for those affected by the wreck.
Anyone who wants to donate toward helping those affected, they can go to the website at www.uwmcminn-meigs.com and click on the Donate button. They will be able to select the Meigs County Fund. Or they can text MEIGS to 313131.
According to United Way President and CEO Paige Zabo, 100% of these donations will go to help these families.
Check Friday’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian for further coverage, including a press conference held at Meigs County High School Wednesday and a community candlelight vigil.
