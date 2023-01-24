The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Jan. 27, starting at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 58 and Lamontville Road in Meigs County.
The scheduled checkpoint is contingent upon manpower and weather conditions.
A Valentine’s Dinner Dance will be held at the Niota Depot on Friday, Feb. 10, starting at 6 p.m.
The cost to attend is $30 per person or $50 per couple. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the Niota Depot.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center is celebrating its annual Roll Up Your Sleeve Week with mobile blood drives, including at Food City, located at 105 South Hill Street in Athens, on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The community is welcome to donate. To make an appointment, visit www.tndonor.org or call 865-524-3074.
All donors will receive a free MEDIC gift and coupons to Texas Roadhouse and Salsarita's restaurants. Donors will also be entered in a daily drawing for a $25 Food City gift card. One donor from the week will win a $500 Food City gift card.
The blood drives will also be in competition with Texas Blood Center to see which entity can collect the most blood units ahead of the UT vs. Texas men's basketball game on Jan. 28.
The Good Faith Clinic will be open on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens, on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Refills at 3 p.m. and doctor visits at 3:30 p.m.
The Good Faith Clinic is primary health care for residents of McMinn and Meigs counties, ages 18-64, who do not have any form of medical insurance, including TennCare.
Athens Parks and Recreation will host the 37th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in the McMinn County High School cafeteria.
Ticket sales for this year’s event have begun online at athenstn.gov/parks
In-person sales have begun in the Athens Parks and Recreation office.
The four dances will be held Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to each dance for photos. There are only 500 tickets available for each dance, and tickets will not be sold at the door.
Tickets are $12 per person, and each person attending must have a ticket to enter. Professional photography packages, which include two 5x7s and eight wallets, are also available for $14 per package. Photography packages may be purchased with tickets or during the dance. All tickets are now digital and will be sent by email after purchase. They can either be printed or scanned from the purchaser’s mobile device at the door. Tickets are available for purchase until they are sold out, including on dance day, however no tickets will be sold at the door.
All dads and daughters will receive a free commemorative pin at the dance. Door prizes will also be awarded during each dance.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, opt. 3.
