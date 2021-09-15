Grace House Athens was nominated by Athens Insurance Agency to receive an $8,000 donation to help the local homeless and recovery house as part of Westfield’s Legacy of Caring program.
Each year, Westfield independent insurance agents, like Athens Insurance Agency, are invited to nominate a local non-profit for the Legacy of Caring program. The Westfield Insurance Foundation, an independent private foundation endowed by Westfield, awards the donation as an extension of the fundamental role that insurance plays every day in stabilizing families, businesses and communities in times of uncertainty.
This year, the grant program, funded by Westfield Insurance Foundation, is focused on supporting non-profits that are helping families and businesses stabilize and recover from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last 15 months, non-profits became increasingly important as the number of people in need increased while funding support simultaneously evaporated.
Many agents participating in the Legacy of Caring program this year elected to nominate their local Feeding America food bank, Urban League or United Way because of the critical resources they provide to their communities.
“As our businesses and schools continue to deal with the pandemic, Westfield’s Legacy of Caring program reminds us that it may take years to return to the stability and security people and businesses, including non-profits, enjoyed before the pandemic happened,” said Allen Carter, owner of Athens Insurance Agency.
“We are so grateful for the Westfield’s generous support of Grace House Athens” said Shane Sewell, president of Grace House Athens Board of Directors. “The Legacy of Caring grant will have a direct impact on our mission to help provide shelter and support to our residents as they work to recover from issues they are struggling with. Further, this grant will help us provide resources to help our residents find jobs and reunite with their families.”
The Westfield Insurance Foundation will donate more than $600,000 to neighborhoods across the country. Athens Insurance Agency is one of nearly 100 agencies that nominated a non-profit for the Westfield Legacy of Caring grant program.
“We value our partnerships with our independent insurance agencies,” said Ed Largent, Westfield president, CEO and Westfield Insurance Foundation chair. “2020 was an incredibly tough year and Westfield recognizes that families trying to achieve and maintain stability were faced with multiple barriers to success. Investing in our agents’ communities will help families realize short-term successes with long-lasting outcomes.”
