The McMinn County Historical Society and Archives are in the process of moving to a new location from their previous venue at the McMinn County Courthouse.
The new location is going to be at 107 College St. with plans to open in the near future.
McMinn County Historical Society President Fred Underdown believes the new location will provide more storage area for their records.
“We are very rich in history and documents for the county and we were absolutely shoved up against the doors at the old place,” Underdown said. “It is exciting to have a new venue and we will be able to get more people of the public in there who would like to do research.”
The society holds records covering 200 years as well as information on families who have lived in the area.
“A lot of people don’t even know about the historical society. They don’t know that we have that many records and stuff,” he noted. “They don’t realize that we have 200 year old documents in there and if your family has lived in the area for a while then we probably have information on them, but this move has been in the making for quite a few years now.”
Underdown stated they have a variety of information available that may garner interest from the public.
“If you are looking for pictures of your relatives, or if you were looking for birth records or when they were born, census and other things we probably have it,” he noted. “If you ever wanted to know where a bus station used to be or a bank used to be or even where the old jail used to be we have that information. So we have a lot that we can provide for people.”
The McMinn County Historical Society is a non-profit organization.
“I really hope that we will have everything done by March,” he said. “We are really pushing everything right now. We have all of our records up there but we don’t have a place to put them as we are in the process of putting in shelving.”
McMinn County Historical Society Treasurer Steven Sherlin hopes the public will see the move as a good one.
“I hope everyone will be very pleased with our facility and with our records,” he expressed. “Our president, Fred Underdown, is a very intelligent historian, he has a lot of background and knows the history in the area so well that he is such an asset to this area ... I believe this is going to be something that Athens is going to enjoy.”
The historical society will work together with the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce to host a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location once everything is complete.
“I would like to invite the public to the open house when we do have it just to see what we have,” Underdown said. “There are records that go back to 1819 and 1820 when the town was first formed and it is very interesting, so we encourage the public to come see the new historical society offices as well as see everything that we have to offer.”
