The ground work for the new community pool in Etowah has officially started.
According to Etowah City Manager Tina Tuggle, she, the Etowah City Commission and city administration are excited to “finally” have the project started.
The new city pool project started back in 2017 with the application phase.
“We had to wait for the award notification then wait for the contract for the project to begin,” Tuggle said. “Only then could we begin the project of solicitation for engineering firms. Once the engineering firm was selected by the commission we began on ‘conception phase’ where we asked for all the commission had hoped for out of the project.”
From there the city moved to the architectural/engineering phase as well as waited for the final bid plans.
“At that time you might think that we were in the home stretch, however you then go for bid and pray that your numbers come in where they were in the beginning of the process,” Tuggle noted. “In the case of the Etowah LPRF (Local Parks and Recreation Fund) grant, they did not. So then we were on to the value engineering to see where the city could cut costs in the design and now we are finally digging.”
According to Tuggle, she and the rest of the city commission hope the citizens of Etowah will enjoy their new recreational facility.
“We are well aware of the fact that many thought the time taken to get to this point was way to long and I will say that both the commission and I would have to agree with that statement,” she expressed. “However, grants are gifts to a municipality that are used to fulfill the needs of the citizens. You cannot demand that a gift come to you faster, you lay your plans and accept the gift when it is received. The commission of the city of Etowah is very grateful for the gift of this grant from the LPRF program.”
The pool is currently planned to be fully operational by the end of May 2021.
“At this time I am not aware of any plans of the commission to make additions to this facility, however that will be at the discretion of the city commission once the project is up and running,” Tuggle noted.
The pool will also contain a unisex bathroom on the splash pad side of the property along with an area where citizens who are using the splash pad can access the concessions stand for the pool during operational hours.
