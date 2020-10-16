MCMINN COUNTY
County Commission will meet on Monday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m., in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
Board of Education will have a workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. to review the 2020 evaluation of the director of schools.
County Library Board will hold a called meeting on Monday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. at E.G. Fisher Public Library. The purpose of the called meeting is to appoint the next E.G. Fisher Public Library director. This meeting is open to the public.
ATHENS
City Council will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
ETOWAH
Board of Education will meet on Monday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.
