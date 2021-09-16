Matt Cordell and the Cordell Family are set to perform their Christmas show in Etowah’s Historic Gem Theater for the first time Saturday, Dec. 4.
The Historic Gem Theater is located at 700 Tennessee Avenue in downtown Etowah. Cordell will perform many favorite Christmas songs, as well as songs by the King of Rock ’N Roll, Elvis Presley.
He will be accompanied by his wife, Tasha, and his back up singers: his mother, Priscilla Cordell, and his daughter, Madison Cordell Wilk.
“Matt usually has a surprise up his sleeve, so we don’t know who else may show up performing on stage,” noted a press release about the event. “Matt Cordell has performed for the last 17 years at the Historic Gem, with a never-fail full house. He has wanted to perform a Christmas show for years and the dates just never worked out.”
Cordell was scheduled for December 2020, however, due to COVID-19 it was cancelled, with this year’s date being scheduled at that time.
“Matt has told many radio and newspaper interviewers,
‘I love performing at the Gem Theater, it’s one of my very favorite places to perform. The acoustics are phenomenal and I always have the best audience ever! Who could ask for more,’” the release continued.
The tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Etowah Community Center at 155 Robinson Street, just off Highway 30, in Etowah.
Reserve seat tickets are $20 each and general seat tickets will be $15 each. Interested parties may go online to purchase both reserve and general as well.
To purchase online beginning Friday afternoon, go to MerchantsandFriendsofetowah.org then click Upcoming Events and scroll down to the event page and go to – buy now – and then choose reserve or general. The reserve seat tickets will continue to be sold at the Etowah Community Center until they are sold out.
The general seat tickets may be purchased at Relics Antiques & Vintage Decor – 2270 Candies Lane NW in Cleveland; Junktiques Antiques – 115 E. Madison Avenue in Athens; Christmas on the Hill – 904 S. White St., in Athens; Polished Home Refined Decor & More at 712 Tennessee Avenue in Etowah.
All above outlets are open every Tuesday through Saturday, except Relics Antiques in Cleveland, which is open seven days a week. Interiors by Design, 902 Tennessee Avenue, will have general tickets on Thursday through Saturdays.
“2020 was a very different year and both 2020 and 2021 have changed a lot of lives, including lots of loss and sadness,” the release stated. “Matt and Tasha expressed, ‘We want this show to inspire, reunite and transpire happiness and love and joy for everyone. We hope we can provide some laughter and joy with our songs and our love for you, our audience. Get your tickets in advance, be there and we will do our best to make this your best early Christmas present.’”
The doors will open at the Historic Gem Theater for the Saturday, Dec. 4 show at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. The ticket box office will open that day at 2 p.m. for advance purchase ticket pickup and to sell remaining general tickets.
Christmas with the Cordells is sponsored by the Merchants & Friends of Etowah and a donation from the proceeds will go to Etowah Rescue Christmas Project. For more information call 423-618-0375.
Officials offered special appreciation to Chad Roderick, with Hot Spot Antiques in Athens, who created the poster designs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.