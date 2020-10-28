The Town of Decatur has released a list of suggestions to help Halloween be fun and safe in the midst of a pandemic.
Decatur Mayor Jeremy Bivens and Police Chief Monty Rowland are offering some tips for a safer trick-or-treating experience.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we think it is important to take precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by following the CDC and Tennessee Department of Health guidelines,” said Rowland.
“We want Halloween to be as normal as possible for everyone and need to respect those families who choose not to participate in trick-or-treat activities,” added Bivens.
The Town of Decatur’s Halloween safety suggestions are as follows:
• Stay home if you are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19.
• Wear a mask when physical distancing can’t be maintained.
• Maintain at least six feet of physical distancing from those not in your household.
• Wash hands regularly.
• Disinfect commonly touched surfaces frequently.
• Carry hand sanitizer and use it often.
• Refrain from allowing children to select their own treats from a bowl or common container. Consider creative alternatives for contactless candy distribution like using a “grabber” tool or candy chute or placing treats in individual baggies and placing them in an easy-to-grab location.
• Avoid homemade treats.
• Consider wiping all candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes upon arriving home and wash hands before and after eating candy/treats.
• Avoid large crowds and trick-or-treat with your household or a small group of neighbors or friends.
• Someone who is sick and has been asked to quarantine should not participate in trick-or-treating events.
