After power rates fell in April, they’re ticking back up again this month.
For Etowah Utilities Board (EUB) customers, the May rates are expected to rise by 2.3% for average residential customers.
That is expected to result in a bump on power bills of about $2.56.
According to EUB General Manager Harold Masengil, the increase is due to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) raising its fuel cost. The utility is still in its transition month schedule until June.
For Athens Utilities Board (AUB) customers, the local power rate in the coming month of May will rise slightly to $0.09579 from April’s level of $0.09257 as TVA raises the fuel cost adjustment.
AUB’s portion of the overall rate remains the same month to month, at $0.07043. TVA’s fuel cost is going from $0.02214 in April up to $0.02536 in May.
The month of May marks the second month of the “transition season” in the ratemaking system, according to AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough. Two months that come later in the year — October and November — are also “transition” rate months.
May will be the second month in a row of power rates that fall below 10 cents per kilowatt hour.
“We hope it stays this way. If TVA can control its costs, we should be able to stay below 10 cents even when we move into the summer rate months, which run for four consecutive months beginning in June,” Scarbrough said.
The fuel rate charged by TVA is different from the power rate they charge to AUB.
AUB gets a varying fuel charge from TVA each month. Some months it goes up, sometimes it falls.
“We pay TVA the fuel charge and we also pay them a power rate charge. Then AUB has its power rate to cover our costs. We combine those three costs to arrive at our overall rate,” Scarbrough explained. “It can be a bit confusing. But basically, TVA has two portions they charge to AUB: a power rate and a monthly fuel charge. And AUB has its power rate that is then combined to come up with what we all pay for each kilowatt hour every month.”
