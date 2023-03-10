A woman believed to be high and driving a stolen vehicle allegedly wrecked the SUV into a couple of other vehicles and ended up in jail Wednesday morning.
At around 1 a.m., McMinn County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Duke was on patrol on County Road 181 when he noticed a white Honda Pilot that had apparently wrecked into two other vehicles. He noted that the Pilot appeared to be one that was stolen in Meigs County and a “be on the lookout” had just been issued for.
In the BOLO announcement, it was noted that Patricia Joyce Ricker, 48, of Decatur, was the suspect.
Duke went to check on the wreck and noted that Ricker was “sitting in the driver’s seat with the vehicle still in drive.” So, Duke told her to get out of the vehicle, but she allegedly told him to “just shoot her and refused to comply.”
Instead, Duke tried to remove her from the vehicle, but she pulled away from him and allegedly reached for something in the vehicle. That led Duke to tase her and then he was able to get her out of the vehicle.
Duke noted that “through my experience, training and Meigs County recently getting a call on Ms. Ricker for a possible overdose just prior to her stealing the vehicle,” he determined that she was likely under the influence of “a stimulant.”
Ricker was then arrested and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest, driving under the influence, reckless driving and violation of the implied consent law. She was booked into the McMinn County Justice Center where she was being held on $4,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.