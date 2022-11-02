The City of Niota is currently accepting registrations for their annual Christmas parade.
According to Niota City Recorder Jeannie Anderson, the town is currently looking for participants and entries for the parade.
“We are building our parade right now with cars, trucks, horses, floats, walkers, runners and more,” Anderson said. “We had a great parade last year and we are looking to grow it. The theme is Old Fashioned Christmas but that doesn’t restrict what can be a part of it.”
The parade is scheduled for Dec. 10 and will start at 6 p.m.
Those interested in participating can call Niota City Hall at 423-568-2584 ext. 1.
“Just call and we can get you set up with an application,” she noted. “The entry fee for the parade is $10.”
The deadline for entry is currently set for Dec. 2.
“We are very excited for this event,” Anderson said. “We will be doing a nighttime parade this year and we have several other things planned for Christmas this year.”
According to Anderson, this year’s holiday events will feature classic past events.
“Niota is bringing back a lot of things that it, at one time, did have going,” she expressed. “A lot of people have asked why we don’t do this or that anymore, so we will bring it all back and the parade will be one of the big highlights.”
She noted that “almost everybody” in the city is involved in this year’s Christmas events. More information will be provided about the Christmas event in a future edition of The DPA.
“Last year, we had a really good parade with about 50 participants,” Anderson said. “We would like to have the parade bigger this year. It will be a big highlight but there will be quite a bit more that everyone will be excited to see.”
Currently there is no size limit for the Christmas parade.
“We have about a two mile stretch that our parade will run,” she noted. “If we get to the size that we hope to then we will probably start at the school, but we will probably have a good sized parade route this year.”
