Someone “banging” on the door to an apartment led to a shooting and an arrest for attempted murder late last week.
On June 2, Athens Police Department officers were called to apartments on Francis Street in reference to someone beating on a door. As APD Corporal Randy Queen responded, he was informed that “there was a male lying on the ground and shot in the back” at the apartment.
When Queen arrived, officers Robert Moses and Tucker Staton were already on scene with the victim, who was lying on his right side and bleeding.
At that point, Queen spoke with Alberto C. Camacho Meza, 20, of Niota, who he identified as the man who shot the victim. Camacho Meza then gave Queen permission to take his Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun as evidence and the resident of the apartment gave him permission to enter.
Queen found the firearm laying on the bed of the apartment.
Sgt. Casey Patterson, Lt. Det. Blake Witt and Det. Nick Purkey then arrived on scene and were informed that Camacho Meza had first been taken to the station and then to Starr Regional Medical Center’s Athens campus for treatment “due to panic attacks.”
Purkey identified eight bullet casings in the threshold to the door along with eight bullet holes, which Witt noted showed that the shots had been fired from inside the apartment.
The victim reportedly received two gunshot wounds to his back and, according to Purkey, was unarmed.
Purkey then spoke with the resident of the apartment, who noted that Camacho Meza does not live there, but was in bed with her and their two-year-old child when she heard banging at the door.
She said she woke Camacho Meza up and he went to see who was at the door while telling her to call the police.
At that point, the resident said she believes Camacho Meza opened the door and that’s when she heard gunshots. She was on the phone with 911 at the time of the gunshots and she reportedly told Purkey that Camacho Meza closed the door after firing the shots and “was mad because someone came to the apartment when his family was there.”
She said Camacho Meza then put the gun on the bed and she went to the door and saw the man lying on the ground. At no point, according to the resident, did the victim enter the apartment.
No word was given on the victim’s condition. Camacho Meza was arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder.
He was booked into the McMinn County Justice Center on $75,000 bond.
