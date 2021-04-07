The Athens City Council is re-examining the city’s Special Event Organizer Beer Permit ordinance that was established in January 2018.
The ordinance allows non-profit organizations to apply to the Athens Beer Board for the opportunity to sell beer at public events. Council Member Jordan Curtis asked for this item to be discussed at last month’s council study session after being approached by several prospective applicants.
“There’s not been a single application for use of this ordinance since it was put in place,” Curtis noted.
Curtis’ two main takeaways from these conversations that he wished to discuss further with the council were the $250 application fee and the limitation on the number events able to held per year.
“The recommended change would be to essentially allow the one application, the one permit, to cover multiple events for one organization and consideration of perhaps reducing the application fee,” said Curtis.
As currently written, the ordinance states: “No non-profit, charitable organization or political organization shall be eligible to receive more than six Special Event Organizer Beer Permits in any one calendar year, measured from January 1 to December 31.”
Curtis said this language could be read to imply that a single application already applies to multiple events within a single year for a single entity.
“I think this is almost just an effort to kind of clean (the ordinance) up a little bit because I do kind of feel like it almost contradicts itself,” said Curtis.
The ordinance also states: “The Athens Beer Board shall have the authority to issue a Special Event Organizer Beer Permit … for a temporary period of time not to exceed one 48-hour period.”
Curtis suggested that the beer board, which is comprised of the five members of the Athens City Council, should have the discretion to issue a single permit to an organization planning to hold a single event or multiple events over the course of a year. This would mean the interested organization would only have to file one application in either circumstance.
“I think we can probably make, at a minimum, a very minor change to what we currently have and make this to where it could be useable,” said Curtis.
In a memorandum from City Manager C. Seth Sumner to council members, Sumner notes that the ordinance currently states: “there shall be no limitation on the number of permits issued to Special Event Organizers…” but also later states the aforementioned limitation of six permits in a calendar year.
Sumner, in support of Curtis’ assertion that the language can be seen as contradictory, noted in his memorandum that it is “unclear whether one application can be used for all six events, or if a new application may be necessary for each event.”
In his memo, Sumner recommended changing the language regarding six events in a single year to state: “The Athens Beer Board shall have the authority to issue a Special Event Organizer Beer Permit for a single event or for a fixed number of events under a program during the calendar year.”
City Attorney Chris Trew suggested that a specific limitation on the number of events per year should remain in the ordinance regardless of the permit fee structure.
“You need some standards,” said Trew.
Council Member Frances Witt-McMahan said a limitation on the number of events has yet to be an issue since the city has yet to receive an application.
“I think that’s something that we can always revisit should it become a problem, but it’s not one,” she said.
Council Member Dick Pelley disagreed with Curtis’ assertion that the language is unclear.
“I don’t think we need any changes at all,” said Pelley. “I think the six (events per year) is very clear. If you are an organization, you know you can have six. They can be every other month, but that’s the maximum. … I don’t think it contradicts itself at all.”
Witt-McMahan, who did not serve on the council when the original ordinance was approved, asked Pelley to further explain the six-event limitation.
“Primarily, it was if one organization got 12 (permits in a year), it kind of knocks other organizations out,” Pelley replied.
Sumner noted that the ordinance does not limit multiple entities from each applying for a permit for separate events held at the same time.
Witt-McMahan joined Curtis in suggesting that a reduction in the application fee may lead more organizations to seek a permit.
“Reducing it might help and, especially if no one has applied, it could be possibly because of the fee,” said Witt-McMahan.
Sumner, however, recommended leaving the application fee at $250, which is the same fee assessed for all types of city beer permits.
“If you wanted to talk about reducing it or making an exemption to that for special events, the council is able to do that; we can write legislation that allows you to do that if that is your will,” said Sumner.
Curtis suggested that conflicting opinions among council members regarding the specifics of the ordinance were indicative of the confusion he wished to address.
“I’m just in favor of kind of making this a little simpler,” said Curtis. “I trust this council and future councils as the beer board to do the right thing as far as granting these permits.”
Pelley said the reason the city has not received any applications is not related to confusion about the ordinance.
“Probably, the reason we haven’t had anyone is because we haven’t had any organization that wants to have a beer event,” he said.
Mayor Bo Perkinson agreed this could be a factor.
At Perkinson’s suggestion, the council will continue discussion of this issue at its next study session, scheduled for Monday, April 12, at 5:45 p.m. He said this would allow council members, as well as Trew, to study the issue further.
