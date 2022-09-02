A new event focused on veterans will soon start with the intention being to help them budget and maintain finances.
According to McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow, the idea came about due to a conversation between her and a friend who is also a major supporter and contributor to the veteran events.
“She and I were talking and a lot of young veterans are having issues, not just young veterans but all veterans as well, making ends meet,” Peglow said. “My friend has spent many years in banking and she knows a lot about how to make your dollar stretch, so we decided that we would have a budgeting boot camp to try to teach our veterans young and old to provide financial advice and assistance.”
During the veteran budget boot camp, Peglow stated that her friend will host a class on budgeting basics for one class and another class on credit scores, while Peglow herself will be helping veterans sign up for the Elks Voucher Program, should they be interested.
“Right now, some people have the choice between paying their electric bill or buying their groceries,” she noted. “Unfortunately that’s everybody, so we are going to do budgeting basics.”
Peglow requested that any veteran interested in the classes to sign up for the class through her office whether that be through calling her office or letting her know in person.
“The classes will be held at E.G. Fisher Library,” she said. “The first class will be about budgeting and it will be held on Sept. 13 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. along with finger foods and the next class, about credit, will be held on the 20th from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.”
She encouraged veterans to bring a family member along for the class.
“I’d like for those interested to register by Sept. 12,” she noted. “People can still come even if they don’t register, but I won’t be able to guarantee that they will get materials.”
In addition to this event, Peglow expressed her excitement about hosting another informative event in October as well.
“The PACT Act was signed by President Biden. It covers veterans from the Vietnam era all the way through the Gulf War,” she noted.
“There are a lot of benefits to be had that people don’t know that they are eligible for. We are going to have a big in-service for everybody in the county, if they want to come hear about the PACT Act and what it is then look forward to it sometime in October. It can change people’s lives.”
