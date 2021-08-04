The store manager of Food City in Athens recently earned the company’s highest honor.
Rusty Rollins recently received the 2020 Jack C. Smith Store Manager of the Year Award — Food City’s highest customer service recognition. Rollins received the top number of votes from the public for the award and was named winner of FMI’s (Food Marketplace, Inc.) People’s Pick category.
Rollins credited a social media campaign among members of this community for his winning the award.
“That’s a great honor and I thought it was wonderful how the folks in town got on Facebook and voted,” said Rollins. “They all got together and started sending in votes.”
He said the award shows “how sort of a tight knit community we do have and how good of a community we have that they all came together for something like that. I’ve had so many congratulations from people who have come in or me going out somewhere. I got nominated through Food City, but then drove it home with the social media.”
The Athens City Council added to the accolades at its July meeting by naming July 20 as Rusty Rollins Day. Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller read a special proclamation in Rollins’ honor during the meeting.
According to the proclamation, “FMI’s Store Manager Awards are given to outstanding managers who generate sales growth, effectively communicate company and store goals & objectives, demonstrate team leadership in their store/company, provide exceptional customer service through in-store programs, and improve community relations.”
The Athens location ranked number one in the district in terms of quarterly survey results with a 106% satisfaction rating for the customer service matrix and mystery shopper scores at the top of the organization’s district.
The proclamation continued: “Hugh ‘Rusty’ Rollins has improved his store’s bottom line, with continual sale increases over the past several years, with a banner 2020 that included a total sales lift (without fuel) of 50.2% and net profit increase of $1.5 million, surpassing his sales goals in all departments the previous year while reducing labor, shrink, store expenses and turnover.”
Rollins is also an active member of the community, serving as a board member of Main Street Athens and a member of the Kiwanis Club, and is a fixture in a variety of community events and charity projects, both as a citizen and local business leader.
