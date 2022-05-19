One reading is down and another to go on the City of Athens budget after Tuesday night’s council meeting.
The city’s budget passed in a 3-1 vote with Mayor Bo Perkinson, Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller and Council Member Jordan Curtis deciding in favor. Council Member Dick Pelley voted against it and Council Member Frances Witt McMahan was not present.
The budget includes no tax increases and it does include a 5% across the board raise to all city employees — hourly, department heads and City Manager C. Seth Sumner.
That was the point that disagreement arose, as Curtis made the motion to approve the budget and Lockmiller seconded, but Pelley offered an amendment.
“I would like to amend it so we have 5% for hourly employees and not 5% for department heads or the city manager,” Pelley said.
The motion for amendment failed without a second, but that led to another pair of amendments.
After his first motion failed, Pelley brought up the pay for the library employees and asked that the planned 3% raise be increased to 5%.
Again that failed to garner a second and it was followed by Lockmiller suggesting a related amendment — to remove the raise entirely because he was uncomfortable with raising the maintenance of effort (MOE) due from the city to the library.
“That’s permanent and I don’t think we need to go that route,” Lockmiller said.
Curtis seconded the motion so it could be discussed and Lockmiller continued.
“We’re giving 5% to the city employees. As much as I’d like to help out the library with their employees, they are not our employees,” he said. “We already give them MOE, which is a good chunk of money. I don’t want to increase that right now.”
Curtis said he sided more with Pelley on the issue, but he was comfortable holding off on approving library staff raises until the second reading.
“As I sit here tonight, I probably agree more with Council Member Pelley than Vice Mayor Lockmiller,” Curtis said. “Given the two amendments on this, I don’t know that we’re quite set on this part of the budget. The most important thing tonight is that we keep 99% of the budget intact, so I’d be happy to vote for the vice mayor’s amendment so we can talk about this a little more.”
Perkinson agreed with Curtis’ stance.
“Keeping the staff pay scale in a way that’s attractive is important for us,” he said. “It’s clear to me we need to talk about it a little more. It’s my opinion we need to have an increase that increases the MOE.”
Meanwhile, Pelley emphasized the need for at least some type of raise.
“No, they’re not city employees but they’re employees in the city,” he said. “Our children need (the library), our citizens need it.”
The amendment to drop the pay raise for library staff from this reading of the budget passed 3-1 with only Pelley in dissent.
Prior to the vote on the budget as a whole, however, Pelley brought up an issue he’s discussed in previous budgets.
“I still have an objection about including fines in the general fund,” he said of court fees and traffic tickets. “It just encourages quotas.”
Perkinson, however, noted that standard accounting requires that those funds be accounted for and there’s not another option out there.
“We have searched for other cities and towns across America that endorse this, in terms of removing this as a line item, and we have not found another single city that does that,” he said. “We have to account for that some way — there’s no model out there for removing it.”
Pelley’s response was to “create one — this city can be innovative.”
After that discussion, the first reading of the budget passed 3-1 with only Pelley in disagreement.
The second reading of the budget is expected to happen in June. It requires two majority votes in favor to pass.
