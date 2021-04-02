A local optometrist has announced her retirement.
Jean Ann Toomey recently noted that she is stepping down from her position at Toomey and Baggett Eyecare after more than three decades working in the community.
“After 35 years of practicing optometry in Athens, I will be retiring as of June 30,” Toomey said. “This is my home, so it has been a special honor and pleasure to be your eye doctor. Many of you have become dear friends.”
While she has announced her retirement, Toomey is not stepping away from her career immediately.
“Until my final day in office, I will remain available for your eye care needs and, subsequently, I will leave you in the excellent hands of Drs. (Katelyn) McGee and (Dean) Baggett,” she said. “It has been a pleasure to get to know Dr. McGee since she joined our practice. Her energy and fresh ideas are a much-needed addition to our eye care team. She was an outstanding student in school at UT-Chattanooga and the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis where Dr. Baggett and I both graduated.”
Toomey said knowing who will remain at the practice helped her decision to move on.
“It gives me peace of mind that you will be well-taken care of after I retire,” she said. “Thank you for inviting me into your lives and entrusting your eye care to me. It has been an honor and privilege to interact with you and I will miss catching up with you. May God bless you and yours.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.