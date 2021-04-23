The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Take Back Day for prescription drugs is set for Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The initiative addresses public safety and public health issues. It is an opportunity to rid homes of expired, unused, unwanted and potentially dangerous prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Sites cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps — only pills or patches.
“This is an important program for both health and environmental reasons,” David Salyers, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) commissioner, said. “It’s a convenient way to rid a household of prescription drugs that are no longer needed and it keeps those drugs out of our water supply. We are happy to partner with the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services on this effort. The partnership helps make this program succeed.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted so many patterns of normal daily life and that includes regular disposal of potentially harmful prescription medication,” Marie Williams, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, said. “On this National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, we’re encouraging people to get back in the habit of safely and securely disposing the medications they no longer need.”
“We know most people who get addicted to opioids start with a prescription,” Lisa Piercey, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, said. “That is why it is important to properly dispose of your unused prescription drugs, to prevent the unintended consequences of misuse, which can lead to addiction and use of other drugs such as fentanyl which are having an outsized impact on drug overdose deaths in our state.”
According to TDEC, the drop-off location in Meigs County is the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department at 410 River Road in Decatur. In McMinn County, there will be three drop-off locations: Walgreens at 1302 Congress Parkway South, the Athens Police Department at 815 North Jackson Street and the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department at 1319 South White Street.
According to national research, about two-thirds of people who misuse or abuse prescription medications obtain them from family or friends.
Collection sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations. Pandemic precautions may have limited access to permanent drop boxes, which are normally available on-demand.
The April 2020 Take Back Day was canceled due to the pandemic and the amount of medication collected in Tennessee during the October 2020 Take Back Day was about one-third the amount collected in October 2019.
The event this month is the DEA’s 20th nationwide Take Back Day since its inception over 10 years ago. Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 493 tons (985,392 pounds) of prescription drugs at over 4,500 sites operated by the DEA and over 4,100 of its state and local law enforcement partners.
Those partnerships have now collected nearly 6,850 tons of prescription medications since the inception of the initiative in 2010.
