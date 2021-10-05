Another bout with rain led to power outages in the Athens area on Sunday.
According to Athens Utilities’ Wayne Scarbrough, there were “large trees down that did quite a bit of damage to our facilities. Our guys did a great job getting things cleaned up and back in service.”
The problems began around 1:25 p.m. when the North Athens Circuit 6 went through its programmed operations and was driven to lockout. This, according to Scarbrough, caused power outages for several customers.
“When we got the SCADA alarms, our power superintendent headed toward the substation to help locate the cause of the outage,” he explained. “Using the strategically placed fault indicators deployed to more quickly locate problems during times of outage, a large tree was found to have taken down a pole and all three phases and the neutral in the right of way (ROW) between E&E and Adient.”
There was some difficulty getting that back up and running, Scarbrough noted.
“The ROW is very difficult to access with our large bucket and digger derrick trucks. We have to use the Eureka Trail west of Highway 307, then cross a ditch into the ROW that leads down to the dam,” he said. “While the crew was assembling to load a new pole and gather the other materials, the two on-call guys and power superintendent set out to isolate the trouble and restore service to as many customers as possible. Within the first hour or so, we were able to reduce the outage from around 340 meters to about 35. Two large manufacturing locations were part of the remaining 35. Part of the Mayfield plant was restored within the first 30 minutes or so.”
The crews on-call had more than just a wet right of way to deal with, Scarbrough noted.
“On top of the pole being difficult to access, the weight of the large conductors left hanging on the poles on either side of the broken pole were pulled way out of line. Also, this pole was at an angle built with vertical construction, adding to the difficulty,” he explained. “The conductor was damaged to the point some of it had to be cut out and replaced. When the pole was set and the wire was ready to go back up, the leaning poles had to be jacked and pulled back into place to allow the conductor to be put back up properly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.