The Athens City Council has been reorganized following the Nov. 3 election.
Two new members were sworn in and two existing members took on new roles during last Tuesday’s meeting.
Frances Witt-McMahan and Jordan Curtis took their respective oaths from City Attorney Chris Trew to officially assume the seats they won three weeks ago. They take the places of outgoing Mayor Chuck Burris, who opted not to run for another term, and Interim Council Member Lisa Dotson, who served the remainder of the unexpired term of John Coker. Coker stepped down earlier this year and Dotson was appointed by the Council as his short-term successor.
Trew began by stating, “It is my pleasure to perform this task.”
Trew then officially placed in the city’s record the certified results of the Nov. 3 election as verified by the McMinn County Election Commission. He then called both new Council members to step forward and be sworn in, with Witt-McMahan taking the oath first, followed by Curtis.
Witt-McMahan and Curtis then joined their fellow Council members on the dais for the remainder of the meeting, while Burris and Dotson excused themselves from the panel for a final time.
Next, as prescribed by the city charter, the Council voted to appoint its next mayor and vice mayor for a duration of two years.
The floor was first opened for Council member nominations to appoint a new mayor. Curtis nominated Bo Perkinson, who was the previous vice mayor and has served as mayor in the past. No other nominations were made.
Prior to voting on Perkinson’s nomination, Witt-McMahan asked if she could address the process by which these appointments are made.
“This is the least transparent process that I’ve ever been involved in in my years of public service,” she said. “And I want to go on record as saying that because I feel like the room for divisiveness is caused by the way we select our mayor. I’m going to support this nomination, but I also want us to be more transparent and to do things that our citizens can be proud of and that we can come together and work together on behalf of the city and not be so divided.
“There was no discussion about how we wanted to proceed and I think it’s really embarrassing for us to continue to do this,” she continued. “I don’t want to hear ‘this is the way it’s always been done.’ It’s time to change and do things that make people feel comfortable with us and proud that we’re serving in this community, and I didn’t want to go to sleep tonight without having said that.”
Trew noted that he had prior discussions with Witt-McMahan regarding the appointment process.
“I understand your concerns and I wish that there had been a way to further discuss this process and further discuss the choices,” said Trew. “Although, in this public forum, this is an opportunity to do that.”
Trew said he and Witt-McMahan had discussed the process put forth in the city charter. The existing appointment process may only by modified with the approval of a charter charge by the state legislature.
Trew said Witt-McMahan had communicated to him her desire to hold a broader discussion of these appointments in a Council study session in advance of an official vote.
“If that’s what you would like to see happen, then maybe you could ask that that be put on the next study session (agenda) for the next election, and I do think it would take a charter change, but that is something that can be discussed,” he said.
The Council then proceeded to vote on Perkinson’s nomination for mayor, which passed, 4-1, with only Council Member Dick Pelley casting a dissenting vote. Perkinson then assumed control of the remainder of the meeting.
“Thank you for selecting me as mayor,” said Perkinson. “I will pledge my effort as a public servant, as each of you are, to do what is best for our citizens of Athens.”
Perkinson then called for nominations to appoint his successor as vice mayor. Witt-McMahan nominated Council Member Mark Lockmiller and, though not required by the city charter to do so, Curtis seconded the nomination. No other nominations were made.
“I am very proud to serve with Mark,” said Witt-McMahan. “I think that Mark has shown fairness in everything that he’s done. I’ve watched him over the last two years and I think he has shown he has great leadership, and I’m really happy to make this nomination.”
“Mark Lockmiller is a person of incredibly high character,” added Curtis. “He is going to serve us honorably as vice mayor of the City of Athens. I’m really proud of the leadership team that we’ve assembled to lead this Council for the next two years.”
Lockmiller thanked both of his new colleagues for their remarks in support of his nomination. The Council then unanimously approved his appointment.
