McMinn County Director of Schools Lee Parkison said there is no overarching ban in place on the graphic novel “Maus.”
International attention was drawn to McMinn County last week in response to the Jan. 10 vote by the county school board to remove the graphic novel about the Holocaust from the reading series.
On Tuesday, Parkison confirmed that while it is no longer part of the active curriculum, “Maus” is remaining in the school system.
“We have not banned it,” Parkison said. “If there are copies in the library, it stays in the library. If a teacher has a personal copy in the classroom, it can stay.”
He said if the teacher were to loan it out to a student, parental approval would be required to do that.
“We’ve never stopped teaching about the Holocaust,” he said.
In that regard, he noted that “Maus” has been replaced in the unit by a roughly 300 page accompanying workbook where excerpts from about 10 to 12 Holocaust-related books will be studied.
Parkison noted there are “many, many quality books” on the Holocaust and several of them are part of the curriculum.
He also pointed out that making these types of changes isn’t entirely unusual.
“This is not uncommon to replace a book in a reading series,” he said.
Parkison also noted that members of his staff — along with Elementary Supervisor Steven Brady — have worked hard over the past three weeks to formulate a new plan to replace “Maus.”
“Our ELA teachers, instructional coaches and supervisors have done a good job filling in and continuing to teach the Holocaust,” he said. “They’ve done a great job putting together a plan to finish out this unit.”
The graphic novel was removed from the reading series due to concerns over vulgar language and an instance of nudity. In particular, board members took exception to the taking of the Lord’s name in vain.
Board Member Jonathan Pierce’s motion during the Jan. 10 called meeting was to “remove this book from the reading series and challenge our instructional staff to come with an alternative method of teaching the Holocaust.”
The board voted unanimously in favor of the motion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.