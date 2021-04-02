The United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties is continuing to offer its COVID-19 Emergency Rent and Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA) to McMinn County residents whose income has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since opening for applications on Feb. 1, the program has disbursed $11,319 in funds on behalf of McMinn Countians whose incomes have been or were affected by the pandemic anytime after Jan. 1, 2020.
“Most of our applicants were affected in the spring through fall of 2020 on average, while some have been affected by the pandemic into the current year, with approximately two-thirds indicating they are already back on their feet or soon to be in the process of returning to work and just needed help catching up from a temporary COVID-19-related loss of employment or decrease in hours due to the pandemic,” United Way President and CEO Paige Zabo said. “Several also indicated they had to make the choice of not working in order to provide care for their children who were in school virtually, which caused them to get behind on their rent payments. This program was established to help our neighbors in our community who are struggling or have fallen behind because of the pressures placed on them by COVID-19 by offering them a hand in recovering from the financial distress this pandemic has caused.”
To apply for the ERMA program, applicants must be 18 years of age or older, the head of household and provide proof that his or her employment income (or that of the household) was directly impacted by COVID-19. Those without employment income impacted are ineligible to apply.
Applicants must reside within McMinn County and the address for which assistance is being applied must be a McMinn County address at which the applicant lived during the time employment income was impacted by COVID-19. Applicants applying for rent assistance must not be relatives of their landlords.
In addition to the application, applicants are required to submit copies of photo identification for all household members ages 18 and older; proof from their employers they were laid off, furloughed or had their hours significantly reduced (proof can include separation notices or the employer verification form attached to the application); three months of pay stubs for everyone in the household 18 and older; a copy of the lease agreement for renters or most recent mortgage statement for homeowners; and a copy of the landlord verification form attached to the application (for renters only).
United Way may request additional verification information from applicants to make a determination and incomplete applications are subject to being denied for assistance.
Applications can be picked up at Coordinated Charities and the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA. Applications are also available on the United Way website by clicking on the COVID-19 tab at www.uwmcminn-meigs.com
All completed applications can be dropped off at Coordinated Charities, the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA, or mailed to United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties, P.O. Box 1681, Athens, TN 37371-1681.
Applications are not available at the United Way office.
A phone line for the ERMA program has been established for those needing information about the program. If you have questions, call 423-435-5904.
