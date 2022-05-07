A new Distinguished Young Woman has been crowned in McMinn County.
Maddi Burke has been named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman, out of a field of 10 contestants.
Burke is a McMinn County High School student who plans to attend Tennessee Technological University and become a history professor. Her talent for the competition was piano.
She is the daughter of Tonya Stancell Burke and Fred Scott Burke and has two sisters — Abby Carroll, 30, and Brittany Pickle, 32.
Her activities include Science Olympiad, Scholar Bowl, Mu Alpha Theta, J-Teens, National Honor Society, Outdoor Club, Big Kids do Science, Student Government Association, TMTA Math Competition and annual staff.
Her achievements include class of 2023 top 10% in the 2020-2021 school year, 4.0 scholar in 2020-2021, DAR patriot essay Alexander Keith Chapter winner and state qualifier, VFW Voice of Democracy post winner and district qualifier, Tennessee Governor’s School of the Scientific Exploration of Tennessee Heritage, 6th place in the Regional Science Olympiad Forensics competition, 1st place in the Regional Science Olympiad Detector Building Competition, advanced to “Sweet 16” round of the PBS East Tennessee Region Scholar’s Bowl, 2nd place in TMTA Regional Math Competition and 2nd place in HOSA Regional Forensics competition.
This year’s Distinguished Young Women event was held in-person once more after having to host the event virtually last year due to COVID-19.
According to Distinguished Young Women Chair Jackie Newman, the field was smaller this year but still an impressive group.
“It was terrific,” Newman expressed.
“We had a few less girls than we typically have, but they were top notch girls and we couldn’t have asked for a better group. In my opinion we had 10 distinguished young women.”
Newman expressed her excitement to return to an in-person event rather than virtual.
“We are coming back from the COVID program last year and this is the first program that we have had in two years, in person,” she stated. “We had our last one in November of 2020 and we had our COVID program in 2021, so it has been a bit and we were excited to be back.”
Newman stated they felt safe returning to a traditional program this year.
“We carried on in the tradition of what we called Junior Miss, or Distinguished Young Women, so it was pretty much a typical year,” she expressed. “This was a fantastic group of girls. Their attitudes were incredible and they are just a fantastic group of young ladies.”
Looking ahead, Newman hopes to change the date for future events to November.
“We were hoping to have a new tradition of hosting this in November and we were going to carry through this past November, but the COVID numbers spiked and we decided to hold off until April so we didn’t have to host another virtual program,” she recalled. “We would like to get back to our November date so hopefully this year we can look at a November date and stick with that time for the future.”
Newman expressed her gratitude to the community and all involved in the program.
“I really want to thank the community,” she expressed. “This is a scholarship program and if it weren’t for our sponsors and our community this program couldn’t happen, so the Optimist Club is very grateful for all of that support and we would love for that support to continue.”
Sponsored annually by the Optimist Club of Athens, Distinguished Young Women (formerly known as Junior Miss) awards college scholarships to young women who have distinguished themselves at school and in their communities. It is a local preliminary for the state and national Distinguished Young Women programs.
A variety of other awards were given out during the ceremony and the winners of those are as follows:
• Caroline Ingram — Self Expression Award
• Daisy Cranfill — Talent and Interview awards, 3rd runner up
• Maddi Burke — 2023 Distinguished Young Woman and Scholastic Award
• Brettany Lee — 1st runner up
• Ashtyn Bates — Spirit and Practice awards, 2nd runner up
• Hannah Brewer — Fitness Award
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.