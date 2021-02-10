The Athens City Council will consider a pair of resolutions on Tuesday to supply the necessary funding to construct a new consolidated elementary school.
At Monday’s study session, the Council reviewed the resolutions. One resolution authorizes the issuance of up to $5 million of general obligation bonds and the other authorizes the submission of an application to USDA Rural Development for its Community Facilities loan program.
The Council recently adopted a funding package to provide $40 million to construct the new school at the site of City Park Elementary School. Expanding the USDA loan from $35 million to $40 million allows the entire project to be built at once rather than in two phases. The combined actions detailed in the resolutions under consideration on Tuesday allow the loan amount to be increased.
Increasing the loan amount to $40 million does not take the place of previously-approved Council action to obtain a $35 million USDA loan. The resolution to be considered on Tuesday pertains specifically to applying for an additional $5 million through the loan program.
“These are nearly identical to the legislation that you previously passed that had $35 million,” explained City Manager C. Seth Sumner on Monday night. “So, instead of going back and changing that, we’re just doing new legislation that will be for $5 million. That will get us the increase that we need.”
Sumner said the application for $5 million is just shy of a $5.58 million cap that would push the city’s loan application to a different reporting level and would then require additional legislation.
Sumner said there have been “a lot of quirks and, I guess, real blessings in this whole process.”
In addition to avoiding the cap for a new reporting level, city and school officials have described the lower than anticipated bid for the project that will allow it to be built all at once as another “blessing” in the process.
