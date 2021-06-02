The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures for MooFest:
• Madison Avenue from Hill Street to Green Street
• Washington Avenue from Hill Street to Green Street
• Hornsby Street from Church Street to Long Street
• White Street from College Street to Bank Street
• N. Jackson Street from College Street to Highway 30
• Long Street from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue
• Baxter Street from Washington Avenue to Highway 30
These closures will be from Friday, June 4, at 4 p.m. until Saturday, June 5, at 10 p.m. The purpose of this closing is for 2021 MooFest.
Detours will be posted. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:
The areas to be affected are Washington Avenue, from Hill Street to Green Street; Church Street, from Hornsby Street to Madison Avenue; White Street from College Street to Madison Avenue; Jackson Street, from Hornsby Street to Madison Avenue; and Long Street from, Hornsby Street to Madison Avenue. These closures will be on Saturday, June 5, from 3 a.m. until 4 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for the Soap Box Derby event.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, soap box vehicles, spectators, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
Starr Regional Medical Center is offering free Hands-Only CPR & AED Training on Wednesday, June 2, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the physicians’ dining room located on the Athens campus.
The training is offered as a part of National CPR and AED Awareness Week and is free for all community members ages 12 and older. Pre-registration for the event is requested.
“According to the American Heart Association, about 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival,” said Melody Anderson, CPR coordinator at Starr Regional Medical Center. “We encourage everyone to attend the Hands-Only CPR and AED Training event to learn these lifesaving skills.”
To register for the event or for more information, contact Anderson at 423-744-3151 or melody.anderson@lpnt.net
To learn more about Hands-Only CPR, visit heart.org/handsonlycpr
The Leadership McMinn Class of 2021 is helping to raise money for the local Let’s Read 20 program that lost its entire inventory in a February fire. A dunking booth will be will be set up at the Market Park Pavilion during MooFest on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The group will also be collecting any new and gently used children’s and young adult books at its MooFest booth.
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) is inviting small businesses to win grant money through the Fourth Annual Idea Leap Grant.
Businesses in TVFCU’s 13-county service area that have been in operation for at least one year and have fewer than 20 employees are eligible to apply for their chance at winning one of five grants valued at $21,000, $15,000, $10,000, $7,000 and $5,000. Full rules and the application are available at tvfcu.com/IdeaLeapGrant
The Idea Leap Grant application is open until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 4. An independent panel of judges from across the community will review the applications.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are Long Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue, and parking spaces 72, 73, and 74 on Washington Avenue. These closures will last until Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose for these closures is ongoing building renovation.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Pilot Club of Athens is hosting a bike rodeo at MooFest on June 5.
Check-in will be at the corner of Church Street and E. Madison Avenue (just behind the McMinn County School Board office). Check-in is between 8:30 and 9 a.m. The bike rodeo will be from 9 to 11 a.m.
There will be two age groups: Children 5-6 and 7-8. Bring your bike to ride in the bike rodeo area. There will be safety stories with puppets by Athens Anchors. State Trooper Travis Ryans will be talking about bike safety and there will be bike inspections. Children will receive a snack and treat bag. Twenty-five helmets will also be given away.
The bike rodeo is limited to the first 25 registrants. Text or call 423-506-6551 or email PilotClubofAthens@gmail.com to register your children.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department announces the Athens Farmers Market is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays starting June 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens. An official event celebrating the market’s 11th season will tentatively be held Saturday, June 26, from 9 to 11 a.m.
All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers and their products are locally grown. Any interested vendors can get an application from the Parks & Recreation office. They can also be obtained online at athenstn.gov and returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Etowah Carnegie Library invites the public to a special poster exhibition, “Picturing Women Inventors,” which showcases the historical breakthroughs, motivations, and challenges women encountered while pursuing their goals as inventors in the United States.
According to a news release, “The exhibition explores the inventions of 19 highly-accomplished American women, including astronauts, computer pioneers, and businesswomen, athletes, engineers, and even teenagers in this remarkable group of inventors.”
“Picturing Women Inventors” is currently on display and presented courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation and the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It is sponsored by Lyda Hill Philanthropies IF/THEN Initiative and Ericsson.
The Etowah Carnegie Library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah.
Athens City Schools is notifying residents of the City Park neighborhood that, as part of construction of the new Athens City Primary and Intermediate School, in the coming weeks, the concrete pouring process will begin, which will start in the early-morning hours around 2 to 3 a.m. and last for 10-12 hours a day.
This process will include concrete trucks, lights, and noises in the area.
A news release from the school system states: “We apologize in advance for this inconvenience.”
