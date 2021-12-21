Donations continue to be sought as needs have increased for this year’s Friendly Fellow Club food basket drive.
The Friendly Fellow Club is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides food baskets for winter to qualified applicant families residing in McMinn County. Not only are the donations tax-deductible, but because the Friendly Fellow Club operates under an all-volunteer board, 100% of all donations goes to help families in Athens and McMinn County.
Online donations via credit/debit card or PayPal can be made online at friendlyfellows.org by clicking the donate button. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325.
Make checks payable to Friendly Fellow Club. Notes can be left in the online giving portal or with the check for honorariums or memorials.
The following are the most recent donations to the Friendly Fellow Club:
• In memory of Brett Benson Allmon and Ralph Benson, from Wayne and Debbie Allmon — $100
• From members of the Athens Kiwanis Club — $1,000
• From Mayfield retirees — $105
• In memory of Neal Ensminger, from Mr. & Mrs. Dwain Ealy — $200
• From anonymous — $250
• From Athens Movie Palace — $1,000
• From Dr. & Mrs. Robin Pierce — $200
• From Dale & Jerry Hooper — $100
• From Wesley Class of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church and Anne Catron — $75
• From Keith Memorial United Methodist Church Adult Fellowship in memory of Rev. Bob Hamilton, Hugh Maughan, Melissa E. Rhodes and Martha Ann Sullins — $150
• From Mike and Kathy Bevins, in honor of grandsons Matthew, Michael and Mason — $150
• From Keith Memorial United Methodist Church — $300
• In memory of Gideon Winder — $152
• In memory of Don Winder — $100
• From Terry Burnette — $100
• From anonymous — $100
• From Keith Memorial United Methodist Church Horizons Sunday School Class in honor of Scottie and Lisa Mayfield — $200
• In memory of CD and Ruth Simpson — $500
• In honor of J. Neal Ensminger and Larry Wallace, acknowledgement Alex S. Jones — $100
• From Allen Memorial United Methodist Church United Methodist Women — $150
• From Robert and Linda Foster — $125
• From Wesley Class of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church in honor of Nancy and Karen — $75
• From Lewis and Alice Partain in memory of Todd Partain — $100
• From Nellie Kyker-Sliger in memory of J.B. and Howard Sliger — $50
• From Keith Memorial Home Service Class in memory of Jim Dodson, Charles Myers and J. Neal Ensminger — $300
• In honor of grandchildren Brody, Ruby and Will — $300
• From Joyce M. Davis, in memory of husband Bill Davis — $50
• From Keith Memorial United Methodist Church — $100
Community members always lend a hand packing Friendly Fellow Club baskets. This year, boxes were packed on Monday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. at 2115 Redfern Drive in Athens, located off Congress Parkway behind Dooley Tractor Company and on Redfern Drive across from American Bedding. Volunteer help has made it possible for the Friendly Fellow Club to pack approximately 500 boxes within an hour’s time each year.
Volunteers also helped to distribute boxes to registered families the following day at the same location.
For more information about the Friendly Fellow Club, visit friendlyfellows.org
