Life Care Center of Athens has welcomed a new executive director, Jaimme Preston.
Preston has 10 years of experience in senior care, including serving in business development and administrator roles at Garden Plaza of Greenbriar Cove in Ooltewah.
“I used to want to work with kids and then I found out how rewarding it is to work with seniors,” Preston said. “You’re working with people who have lived a full life. I love to get to know each resident I meet and get to know their stories.”
Preston, formerly Jaimme Masingale, is no stranger to Athens. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business and finance from Tennessee Wesleyan University and served as administrator in training at Life Care Center of Athens for a year and a half.
“I have so many great memories here in Athens,” said Preston. “A lot of the same staff are here now that were here when I was an AIT and it’s good to be working with them again.”
Preston currently resides in her hometown of Cleveland with her husband, Coker, and four children, ages 19, 18, 17 and 5.
“Jaimme brings genuine passion and high energy to our team,” said Robert Hubbart, vice president of Life Care Centers of America’s Cumberland Region. “She leads from her heart and is a true example of a servant leader.”
Life Care Center of Athens, located at 1234 Frye Street, is one of 27 skilled nursing and rehab facilities in Tennessee managed by Life Care Centers of America.
Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states.
For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com
