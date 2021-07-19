MCMINN COUNTY
The Election Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, July 20, at 5 p.m. in the conference room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
ATHENSThe City Council will meet on Tuesday, July 20, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
ETOWAHThe Board of Education will meet on today at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.
The Friends of Etowah Carnegie Library will meet on Tuesday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The meeting is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.