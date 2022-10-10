Potential voters got some insight into how the candidates for the Athens City Council view the world during last week’s Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum.
The event was held at Ascension Life Church on Thursday and it featured eight of the nine candidates for three seats in the November election. John Duggan, Larry Eaton, Judith Hamilton, Mark Lockmiller, Jim O’Bringer, Dick Pelley, Bo Perkinson and Kay Simmons were all on hand, but Steve Sherlin was not able to attend due to a previous engagement. Seven questions were asked of each candidate, including opening and closing statements, ranging across a variety of issues.
One of those questions was “while the city council positions are non-partisan, it does not mean they are non-political. Philosophy affects how they govern at any level. With that being said, would you describe your personal political philosophy as Conservative, Liberal or moderate? And please tell us why you identify that way.”
The following are the answers to that question, in the order they answered:
Dick Pelley: “Inasmuch as this is non-political, I don’t even think I should mention it. I’m an American, I am a Canadian-American. I was born in Canada in 1942, I became an American citizen in 1962. My mom said I should change my name from Adolphus to Richard. Yes, I have Liberal tendencies, but as I talk to some of my Republican friends and my Democratic friends, I focus on what’s best for citizens and not on politics. Let’s take politics (out), it is not a part of the city council. It has not been for 20 years. You have watched me vote for 20 years, you’ve seen me vote for the citizens based upon what I believe to be best for the citizens. So, Liberal yes, Democratic yes, but guess what? I have so many people that are supporting me because I am first and foremost a Canadian-American.”
Bo Perkinson: “I’m a conservative type person, try to be careful in decisions for me and my family. I carry that conservative approach over to the city government. I treat the citizens’ dollars like they’re top dollars that need to be real carefully spent, real carefully thought out. So I would say I’m a Conservative. I am an accountant by trade, came through and got an accounting degree — I think that probably speaks to my conservative approach. Pinching pennies is probably something I would say describes me, I believe in short and long term planning — looking to the next year and five and 10 years. That’s our responsibility as city council members, it’s our responsibility as city government and professionally trained people to look ahead five, 10 years. I think that goes into the philosophy, maybe instead of a political persuasion, a philosophy of managing the city funds.”
Kay Simmons: “I’m just going to share my heart with you now, as I hope that I have with every question. I believe that political philosophies are fine, but I also believe that we’ve turned political philosophies into political identities and we judge each other by it, to our detriment. Personally, there are things I agree with on the Democratic platform, there are things I agree with on the Republican platform. The Democratic platform is generally labeled Liberal and Republican platform being labeled Conservative. I agree with things on both platforms. You’ve probably noticed my campaign materials are purple in color — that’s because when you combine red and blue you get purple. Also, purple is the color of royalty and my allegiance is to Jesus. He’s the King of kings and Lord of lords, my identity is in Him, not in a political platform. If elected, I will work hard to make informed and wise decisions for all citizens in Athens.”
John Duggan: “First I’d like to define politics. Politics is a Greek word and it means city, so politics is the affairs of the city. Being defined as that, we are all political beings. The sad part is today we use the word as a club to beat each other with — your politics, that politics. The word partisan, everyone in this room has a different thought than I do. We all have different places that we come from, different backgrounds — Canadian, American, I was born in Florida and raised in Texas and been in Athens since 1990 but I’ve been in Tennessee since 1983 and I still get people asking ‘where are you from’ and I tell them I’m from Athens. To sum it up, I’m Christian first and foremost, I consider myself a constitutionalist, a Conservative, a Republican — a Republican last because that’s what I affiliate with the first three things. Christianity, I lean in that direction because that’s how I was raised, being the son of a minister, that’s who I am. I identify first and foremost as a Christian and then the Constitution is what we stand by as Americans.”
Larry Eaton: “First of all, I was saved when I was 13 years old at Manilla Chapel Baptist Church. I’ve failed every day my Lord Jesus Christ. I am a Christian first, I am a Conservative — I believe in Conservative values, I believe in the Constitution, I believe that I’m a constitutionalist. I am proactive, God does not want us to be reactive to any of these things going on in our lives. God wants us to be proactive in everything and there are some people in here who think I’m overboard on certain things, but they never come up and talk to me because I’m always straightforward with everyone no matter what. But the main thing is I’m a Christian Conservative. Like I said I’m a Christian saved by grace at Manilla Chapel Baptist Church over in Englewood where I got saved with my mom and dad. I have failed a lot of times, but my God has always been there for me. I have fought all these years for people that are coming up to me and asking me for help. Ever since 2015, people have said ‘oh you’re looking for things to look at.’ I haven’t, I can do other things but people have come up to me, businesses have come up to me for help — that’s what a Christian ought to be doing.”
Judith Hamilton: “I identify myself as a progressive, I believe that all people have rights that are intended to be supported and provided for by the community and the governments surrounding the community. I think everyone has to be given the opportunity to be their best self, to have their own identity appreciated and encouraged. I was raised in a Presbyterian ministries household and the philosophy was always the empathy of Christ and the needs of the people. I am conservative about issues in our environment. We have to desperately protect our environment and protect our water supply, our natural areas, our environment needs to be protected. I don’t think any of those labels fit me — I believe there’s different issues and I’m going to react in different ways. When it comes to rights of people, I believe in tolerance and openness and allowing people to be themselves. When it comes to services, I believe a community needs to be supportive of each other.”
Mark Lockmiller: “Anybody that has known me, I was raised here in Athens, knows I’m conservative — fiscally, constitutionally, any way you slice it. But this position as a council member is non-partisan. I feel that over the last four years of being on the council, that my vote on different topics that have come up for the council to vote on has proven, although I’m conservative by nature and that’s who I am, I have not let politics go into my vote. I have voted with the council on some things, I have voted against the council on some things, the city manager was wanting some things done I voted with, some things he wanted done I’ve voted against. I’m very honored to say this, I have had some people come up to me the last four years and tell me they cannot tell which side I lean on. Being in a position that’s non-partisan, I think that’s a big plus. If they cannot tell whether you’re Conservative or whatever, I think that’s a big plus. If you want someone on the council to continue to vote for the betterment of the citizens of Athens, then you’ll vote for me.”
Jim O’Bringer: “I’m a fiscal Conservative, I guess for lack of a better term frugal or responsible with my money. I feel like if you’re in a position of authority to the citizens, you owe them that — to handle their tax dollars as if they are your own. You have to be responsible with it and make good choices and so forth. I don’t think either way describes me very well — I have a lot of friends who are Democrats, I’ve got a lot of friends who are Republicans. I’m very empathetic to both sides — I think there are great views on both sides. Our Maker gave us free will for a reason, I don’t feel like you should have to follow any one side’s rhetoric to be a good human being, a good part of society. I feel like in a city council position it is very important, and maybe an advantage, to be open to both sides, to hear different people’s perspectives and to make your own perspective from observance of theirs. Hopefully with the right people in place, everybody in Athens, all the citizens, can be represented equally and our city can move forward.”
More answers from the forum will appear in future editions of The DPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.