The United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties’ ninth annual Power of the Purse event will be an online auction beginning this Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 a.m. and ending on Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.
To preview and start your bidding you must register at this link: www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/power-of-the-purse-13911
In the previous nine years of hosting the event, over $73,000 has been raised to support the community partner agencies of United Way. The event features designer purses, baskets, gift cards and other items in the online auction.
“Due to the pandemic, we decided to have this event online. We will still have our grand prize purse and anyone who makes a purchase will be put in the drawing. The drawing for the grand prize purse will be live on Facebook on Friday, Sept. 25. This is a great way to help our partner agencies in our community that United Way supports,” said United Way President/CEO Paige Zabo.
“The online auction this year features many beautiful designer purses and other accessories. It will be a great time to get a jump start on some Christmas shopping! We are so excited to have this event for the ninth year, even though we had to change to an online format due to the pandemic. We also want to remind everyone that proceeds from the Power of the Purse will be used to help the area’s United Way partner agencies to meet needs within the community ranging from healthcare to basic needs, such as food and clothing, to help with traumatic events and to those often forgotten people in our community. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the needs in our community have increased and our partner agencies depend on United Way funding to help provide their services.”
Anyone who is wondering about the “Twice New” room that consists of donated gently used purses and jewelry can stay tuned for more information as that will be held at a later date.
“It is very important people realize United Way is local people helping local people,” Zabo said. “And all the money raised stays in McMinn and Meigs counties to work toward achieving our mission of providing everyone the opportunity for a good quality of life through education, stability in the family and health. We hope this event will be a success again this year.”
Supporting the community through a donation to United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties can be done through visiting the United Way website — www.uwmcminn-meigs.com — clicking on the “Donate” icon to the right of the screen and following the instructions.
Interested parties can use Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover or PayPal to make a one-time donation in any amount they choose. To schedule recurring payments for a pledge, contact the United Way office or ask your company about payroll deduction options.
People can also text UWMM to 313131 to make a donation from their phone. Donations can also be made by calling the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties at 745-9606 or emailing unit edway@unitewaymm. com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.