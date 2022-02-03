Ten years ago, Starr Mountain QOV Quilters decided to have a Sew Day at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
The executive director of Quilts of Valor stopped by and decided that this was a great idea. So, the following year she and her team held the first National Quilts of Valor Sew Day. Quilters all over the United States gathered together and spent the day honoring their local veterans and service members by making Quilts of Valor.
Since that first National Sew Day nine years ago, quilters have continued to meet on the first Saturday in February, which will be this Saturday, Feb. 5, to honor veterans and experience what it is like to work with others on local Quilts of Valor.
The day is started with awards of Quilts of Valor to some of local veterans. Quilts of Valor Foundation and Janome Sewing Machine Company are offering the grand prize of a 3160 QOV Sewing Machine and other door prizes. Along with national door prizes, Starr Mountain will have goody bags and local door prizes for those who come to help.
If you do not sew, there are a variety of jobs, plus the group will teach new quilters how to sew their first seams. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Space is limited to 30 attendees. Bring basic sewing supplies, plus a sewing machine, if you have one. Also bring a snack lunch.
To sign up or ask questions, email Beth Sizemore at tenfolks@gmail.com by Friday, Feb. 4. Visitors are welcome. The Quilts of Valor Presentation will be at 10 a.m.
This event is sponsored by the Johnson Family Foundation (Hardee’s), McMinn County Living Heritage Museum and First Baptist Church of Englewood.
