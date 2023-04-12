The City of Athens has announced the city’s new parks and recreation director.
“We have hired Matthew Siniard to be the new director and he will begin work on April 24,” said City of Athens Interim City Manager Mike Keith. “He has experience working for two different parks and recreation departments. His latest experience was in the area of swimming but prior to that he has worked in the Cartersville Parks and Recreation department and did programming.”
Keith stated that he was impressed by Siniard’s attitude and willingness to learn.
“He is not originally from the area and he will be moving here from the Carrollton (Ga.) Parks and Recreation,” Keith noted. “(Siniard) and his wife currently live in Carrollton but his wife is originally from this area.”
The position of parks and recreation director became open late last year after the previous director, Austin Fesmire, retired.
Fesmire served the City of Athens as the parks and recreation director for 38 years and eight months before his retirement on Dec. 31, 2022.
During his tenure, Fesmire created a standard for the parks and recreation director position that Keith believes Siniard will be able to continue.
“We are excited for him to be here. He will be following Austin Fesmire and that is a very monumental task,” Keith expressed. “We have the ability to draw on Fesmire’s knowledge and Siniard seems willing and eager to learn, so I think he will be a tremendous asset to the city.”
