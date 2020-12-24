The COVID-Safe Hiwassee Holiday Train 2020 carried over 2,000 passengers with children young and old on a holiday journey to visit Santa recently and deliver their letters filled with Christmas wishes down the Hiwassee River.
Hot chocolate, gingerbread cookies and silver bells where given to everyone. There was no sitting on Santa’s lap or hugs to Mrs. Claus this year, but each letter made its way into Santa’s hands, as Conductor Robert Duncan and the Tennessee Overhill elves collected their handwritten letters.
As they heard him explain as he drove out of sight, “Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.”
