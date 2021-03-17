Tennessee Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville), along with other members of the Senate, sent a letter to chancellors and presidents of Tennessee public universities late last month to encourage them to adopt policies that would prohibit their athletes from kneeling during the National Anthem.
Bell posted on Facebook the text of the letter that was sent to the universities.
The letter stated that it was being issued in light of recent news reports.
“We want to address the issue of our student athletes kneeling during the National Anthem prior to sports competitions,” the letter said. “The National Anthem is a symbol of pride for America. It lifts our spirits towards the ideals upon which our great country was founded: that all are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
The letter then spoke of the origins of the National Anthem.
“Written during the Battle of Baltimore, the National Anthem represents not only the freedoms we enjoy as Americans but the ultimate sacrifice paid by many in order for us to enjoy those freedoms,” the letter continued. “During athletic competitions, our student athletes represent not only themselves, but also our universities and all the citizens of this state, many of whom view this form of protest as offensive and disrespectful to our nation or flag while they are representing our state universities. When they don the jersey of a Tennessee university, they step out of their personal roles and into the role of an ambassador for our state. We expect all those who walk onto the field of play to show respect for our National Anthem.”
The letter strongly recommended the universities adopt policies, within their respective athletic departments, to prohibit any such actions moving forward.
“We view this as a teachable moment in which administrators may listen to concerns from students, but also exercise leadership in stating unequivocally what the National Anthem means to this nation and explain proper times, places and manners for expressing protest,” it stated. “While we work together to make Tennessee a better place for all our citizens, let’s not focus on what divides us but on what unites us, which is being an American.”
Bell said timing of showing disagreement is the main focus for him.
“I think it is a disgrace to see our students who are representing the school and representing the State of Tennessee to show such blatant disrespect for our flag that so many people have sacrificed their time and their lives to protect,” Bell said. “The students are free to have their own thoughts and opinions, but there is a time and place to express that. When they are putting on a uniform and representing a school then that is not the time and place.”
Bell believes having universities implement these types of policies will not be infringing on the students’ First Amendment rights.
“I don’t buy the line that the right to protest is absolute,” he stated. “If a school had a contract with Nike and a student, for whatever reason, had something against them and decided they would wear Adidas, the school would not stand for that so I think that we can put limitations on it when the students are representing a school.”
Bell stated the committee has questioned some university chancellors and presidents while they were before the committee for other reasons, but he has yet to receive any direct messages concerning the topic himself.
