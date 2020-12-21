The McMinn County Veteran Honor Guard provides military services to veterans and their families.
According to McMinn County Veteran Honor Guard Commander David Riden, the organization is a service organization that serves veterans in many ways.
“The Honor Guard part is for providing honors or full military honors for the families of deceased veterans,” Riden said. “Military honors is where we begin playing TAPS, then we fold and present the flag to nearest kin to the family. There is no rifle salute, however full military honors begin with a rifle salute, then taps, folding and presentation of the flag, and we also do this in conjunction with the Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force, and service honor guards.”
Most of the time the service is requested from the funeral home.
“If you are not being buried in one of the national veteran cemeteries in Knoxville or Chattanooga then the military will not provide full military honors for the funeral service,” he noted.
He added that a common misconception is the “21-gun salute” being provided to military services.
“A 21-gun salute is the highest honor you can receive being in the military and in the State of Tennessee only two people can receive a 21-gun salute,” Riden stated. “Those who would receive it would be the president of the United States and the state governor.”
Families can request services from the Honor Guard by calling 423-333-7104.
“If a funeral home is calling it might be for a memorial service later on but if a family member calls us and say they couldn’t afford (the expenses) and request us give military honors then we will do so,” he noted. “If the deceased veteran was being cremated, for example, then we will perform the service after the family has received the remains from the funeral home so that the funeral home is no longer involved.”
The Honor Guard meets at the Athens Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) building every third Thursday of the month between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
“We also attend parades, provide a color guard team with the state and national flag along with two riflemen, we go to schools, churches, and nursing homes to honor the veterans,” he noted. “We also attend ceremonies such as the Quilts of Valor presentations.”
