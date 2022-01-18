McMinn County 4-H recently held its annual public speaking contest, awarding several local winners.
The event was hosted at East Athens Baptist Church and McMinn County Farm Bureau sponsored the awards.
Snacks were provided by Farm Bureau Women and Mayfield Dairy Farms.
“In addition to our sponsors, we would like to thank our wonderful judges for their time and all of the teachers and parents for their continued support of 4-H,” stated a news release from McMinn County 4-H.
First through third place were awarded at each grade level from 4th grade to 8th grade and then there were winners for each of Senior Level I and Senior Level II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.